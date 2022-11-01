Read full article on original website
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
Mother Nature’s Going to be Serving Up an Absolutely Gorgeous Weekend
Mother Nature is off her rocker again, but in our favor. For once... Usually, we're always getting a raw deal of some kind where weather is concerned. I've always said it seems like Maine gets the weather no one else wants. Usually we're having rain at the wrong time, snow when we shouldn't, and fog almost every morning somewhere. It's like a getting an apple in your Halloween bag most of the time.
‘Hathaway Holiday Lights’ Sets Date In December For Show Opening
While the weekend weather is set to be sunny and warm, we know that snow is never far away, once we cross the threshold into November. And as folks tuck those Halloween decorations away until next season, many have already started to game-plan holiday light designs for the winter months.
Maine Warden K9 Luna Does It Again, Locating a Missing Etna Man
A Maine Game Warden K9 has done it again, locating a missing man in Etna who was in distress after a night in the woods. Of course, K9 Luna didn't do it all by herself, but this dog has proven to be very adept at locating missing people. This time around, it was 74-year-old Joseph Nolin, who had gone missing while checking on his son's game cameras. Family members said Nolin suffered from a medical condition so they were concerned when he didn't return home.
Presque Isle Man Leads Police on a 58-Mile Chase at 100+ MPH
A Presque Isle man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after leading police on a high-speed chase that traveled from Medway to Lincoln. Brandin Bouchard, 34, tried to flee from police in his vehicle and, eventually, on foot, before being taken into custody after a wild pursuit. The incident began shortly after 4:00 Wednesday morning when East Millinocket Police Sergeant Kennedy noticed a motor vehicle with multiple defects. He pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Medway, shortly after it had left the Circle K convenience store. As Kennedy was speaking with the people in the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off. Kennedy pursued the vehicle as it began driving erratically, traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 100 miles per hour.
Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest
What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
One of Winterport’s Most Dangerous Intersections has Big Changes On the Way
Most of Winterport is a joy to drive in. There are so many cool roads in Winterport once you get out of the center of town. When you hit the back roads, it's awesome. There are rolling hills, scenic vistas, and cool roads that are simply fun to drive on, if you enjoy back road driving. Personally, I love it. the back road-ier, the better.
1 Child Died, 1 is Critically Injured after a Madison Crash
A pickup truck carrying a family of five crashed in Madison, killing one child, and leaving the others with various injuries. For a family of five, a trip to visit friends in Hartland turned tragic when their pickup crashed on Thursday night. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says a Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Robert Simonds was driving shortly after 11:00 Thursday night on the White School House Road in Madison. For some reason, the pickup veered off the road, about a half-mile from the intersection with Russell Road, and struck a large tree. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Corson and Simonds both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Washington County Cancer Conference
What would You do if you heard the Doctor Say Cancer. It might be difficult to even imagine how you would react if you are at the Doctor's office and he says the word cancer. Got to hit like a ton of bricks. Speechless. With the first question "Now what?"
‘False Reports’ Prompt Bangor Police To Issue Statement on Suicide
The Bangor Police Department was forced to issue a statement on an incident that took place near the Bangor V.A. Clinic Wednesday morning. They initially received a report of the discharge of a weapon at around 7:30 AM. According to Sgt Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department:. "When officers...
The City Of Bangor’s Looking For Transit and Plow Drivers, And They’ll Train You On The Job
It was just last week that we brought you an article about the City of Bangor facing this upcoming winter snow season with 33% fewer snow plow drivers than would make a full staff. We've also been bringing you information about the changes that have come down to the Community...
Bangor City Council Approves Tiny Homes
Reading a headline that said America’s housing prices are facing a stunning downfall. Experts say the trend will soon spread to Maine got me thinking. Then I read that on Monday evening Bangor City council approved a new ordinance that will allow tiny home parks to be built in the city.
Old Town’s Delicious Hunter’s Breakfast is Sit Down or Drive-Thru
This year's Hunter's Breakfast in Old Town will look a little different, with menu and eating style choices, and an indoor location that's not a tent. I've been going to the Old Town Rotary's Hunter's Breakfast for many years and, before Covid, it was always pretty much the same. It was held in a tent, with volunteers serving up delicious food, on the first day of hunting season. And that's what you'll find this year, on Saturday, October 29th, from 5 to 9 am, with a few exceptions, starting with the tent.
Dodgeball Tournament = $ For Cultural Trips for Hampden Academy
Hampden Academy Music Association is a parent group that supports the efforts of the Hampden Academy music department. The group’s chief responsibilities are to organize and manage fundraising, and to organize volunteer support for music activities. Okay time for a fundraiser. A dodgeball tournament. Yes, dodgeball. The one day...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
Hancock County SPCA Urgently Needs Canned Cat and Kitten Food
A friend, who is retired, volunteers to do good deeds and to keep busy. He sent me this urgent message yesterday. The Hancock County SPCA on the Bar Habor Road in Trenton is in dire need of canned cat and kitten food. Just drop off a donation at the front door.
Best Places To Trick-or-Treat on Halloween in Bangor
Bangor's most famous (and creepiest) resident, Stephen King, doesn't open his West Broadway home to trick-or-treaters any more, but there are still are lots of great places for candy hunters to fill their pillowcases in the Bangor area this Halloween. In fact, the master of horror has come right out...
