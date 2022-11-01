ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Mother Nature’s Going to be Serving Up an Absolutely Gorgeous Weekend

Mother Nature is off her rocker again, but in our favor. For once... Usually, we're always getting a raw deal of some kind where weather is concerned. I've always said it seems like Maine gets the weather no one else wants. Usually we're having rain at the wrong time, snow when we shouldn't, and fog almost every morning somewhere. It's like a getting an apple in your Halloween bag most of the time.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine Warden K9 Luna Does It Again, Locating a Missing Etna Man

A Maine Game Warden K9 has done it again, locating a missing man in Etna who was in distress after a night in the woods. Of course, K9 Luna didn't do it all by herself, but this dog has proven to be very adept at locating missing people. This time around, it was 74-year-old Joseph Nolin, who had gone missing while checking on his son's game cameras. Family members said Nolin suffered from a medical condition so they were concerned when he didn't return home.
ETNA, ME
Q106.5

Presque Isle Man Leads Police on a 58-Mile Chase at 100+ MPH

A Presque Isle man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after leading police on a high-speed chase that traveled from Medway to Lincoln. Brandin Bouchard, 34, tried to flee from police in his vehicle and, eventually, on foot, before being taken into custody after a wild pursuit. The incident began shortly after 4:00 Wednesday morning when East Millinocket Police Sergeant Kennedy noticed a motor vehicle with multiple defects. He pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Medway, shortly after it had left the Circle K convenience store. As Kennedy was speaking with the people in the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off. Kennedy pursued the vehicle as it began driving erratically, traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 100 miles per hour.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q106.5

Best Of Both: Bangor To Hold Festival Of Lights Parade and Light Contest

What had become a holiday tradition in Bangor, the Bangor Rotary's "Festival of Lights Parade", like many things during the pandemic, was canceled when Covid hit. In its place, to try to keep the spirit of the holidays while promoting the safety of social distancing, the Rotary instead created a Community Lighting Contest.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years

A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
BRADFORD, ME
Q106.5

Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels

Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

1 Child Died, 1 is Critically Injured after a Madison Crash

A pickup truck carrying a family of five crashed in Madison, killing one child, and leaving the others with various injuries. For a family of five, a trip to visit friends in Hartland turned tragic when their pickup crashed on Thursday night. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says a Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Robert Simonds was driving shortly after 11:00 Thursday night on the White School House Road in Madison. For some reason, the pickup veered off the road, about a half-mile from the intersection with Russell Road, and struck a large tree. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Corson and Simonds both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
MADISON, ME
Q106.5

Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?

There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Washington County Cancer Conference

What would You do if you heard the Doctor Say Cancer. It might be difficult to even imagine how you would react if you are at the Doctor's office and he says the word cancer. Got to hit like a ton of bricks. Speechless. With the first question "Now what?"
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Bangor City Council Approves Tiny Homes

Reading a headline that said America’s housing prices are facing a stunning downfall. Experts say the trend will soon spread to Maine got me thinking. Then I read that on Monday evening Bangor City council approved a new ordinance that will allow tiny home parks to be built in the city.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Old Town’s Delicious Hunter’s Breakfast is Sit Down or Drive-Thru

This year's Hunter's Breakfast in Old Town will look a little different, with menu and eating style choices, and an indoor location that's not a tent. I've been going to the Old Town Rotary's Hunter's Breakfast for many years and, before Covid, it was always pretty much the same. It was held in a tent, with volunteers serving up delicious food, on the first day of hunting season. And that's what you'll find this year, on Saturday, October 29th, from 5 to 9 am, with a few exceptions, starting with the tent.
OLD TOWN, ME
Q106.5

Dodgeball Tournament = $ For Cultural Trips for Hampden Academy

Hampden Academy Music Association is a parent group that supports the efforts of the Hampden Academy music department. The group’s chief responsibilities are to organize and manage fundraising, and to organize volunteer support for music activities. Okay time for a fundraiser. A dodgeball tournament. Yes, dodgeball. The one day...
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Best Places To Trick-or-Treat on Halloween in Bangor

Bangor's most famous (and creepiest) resident, Stephen King, doesn't open his West Broadway home to trick-or-treaters any more, but there are still are lots of great places for candy hunters to fill their pillowcases in the Bangor area this Halloween. In fact, the master of horror has come right out...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy