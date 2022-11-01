ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins

Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...

