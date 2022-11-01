ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
