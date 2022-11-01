Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings opens new Seven Hills location: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- A popular mainstay of malls for decades, Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is expanding into different communities. This includes a brand-new Seven Hills location, which opens its doors today (Nov. 3) at 7475 Broadview Road.
Cuyahoga County BOE makes last-minute changes to polling locations
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made changes to polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections to 29 precincts in seven different cities.
Sierra to open in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
New in Town: Shopping for deals at Krazy Bins in Parma with Jason Mikell and Laura Caso
PARMA, Ohio — The shoppers line up early, and the deals are hard to beat. Krazy Bins, a local "bargain bin" discount chain with locations in Mentor, Akron and Parma draws a devoted customer base of shoppers who are out to score a deal. "I think my favorite customer...
Crews battle flames in multiple East Cleveland homes
EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames at multiple homes in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. It started in a home in the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue and spread to other homes around it. There is no word on any injuries. Crews were seen carrying a dog and a cat from the homes. FOX […]
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
cleveland19.com
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
Elyria demolition goes wrong, damaging multiple buildings in collapse
A historic downtown Elyria building is being torn down, but during that demolition, things went wrong, damaging buildings nearby.
How to snag a $69 flight from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale
Frontier Airlines just launched a non-stop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Cleveland hits record high of 77 degrees Saturday, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland beat a record Saturday afternoon, hitting a high of 77 degrees at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service confirmed. The last time Cleveland hit a record on this day was in 2015 when temperatures reached up to 76...
Crews suspend search for missing kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
Vintage Loft store brings new flair to Brunswick: Community Voices
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Whether you are looking for antique furniture or seasonal decor, Brunswick’s Vintage Loft has it all. The second-hand store recently opened off Pearl Road, at 4295 Manhattan Circle, next to Brunswick Middle School. Sue Ziegler and Angie Easa are the owners of this eclectic location. The...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Over 5,000 without power in the Euclid, Chardon Area, cause is being determined.
According to First Energy's website, approximately 5,166 residents in the Euclid and Chardon areas are without power.
Future of Cleveland lakefront: Big changes possible
Cleveland residents were getting their first chance on Thursday to chime in on a plan to transform access to Lake Erie.
Now Open: Shake It, a Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant at Van Aken District
The restaurant from Forward Hospitality takes over the former Kindred Spirit/Sawyer's space
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
16-year-old student stabbed at Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 16-year-old Firestone CLC student was stabbed Friday afternoon in a boys’ bathroom, Akron police said. The student suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident that happened about 1:15 p.m. at the school on Castle Boulevard near Fairfax Road, Akron police said. A school resource officer...
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2