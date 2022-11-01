ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5dc.com

Community Informed Police Training Act passes in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County is working to build the next generation of police officers. Council members just signed a new bill to help recruit and retain talent. The county hopes this Community Informed Police Training Act will help reimagine public safety and rebuild trust with law enforcement. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC’s most senior retired firefighter celebrates 104th birthday

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Harry Kelly of Northwest D.C. celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday with a celebration from his neighbors and the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. As the most senior retired firefighter, Kelly received balloons from the department members and sat in the driver’s seat of a firetruck. Kelly began firefighting at Engine 4, D.C.’s first all black firehouse, and served from 1948-1971.
WASHINGTON, DC
Teacher leaves school with students, makes false call to police

An investigation continues after authorities say a Frederick County elementary school teacher made a false report about a mass stabbing at her school, prompting a lockdown. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
Frederick teacher walks class to café after alleging stabbings

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - An elementary school teacher was taken into custody Thursday after she allegedly walked her class to a café and then reported multiple stabbings at her school. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the stabbing at Green Valley Elementary in Monrovia...
MONROVIA, MD
DC announced as WorldPride 2025 host

WASHINGTON - WorldPride is heading to Washington, D.C., according to Capital Pride Alliance. The event, which aims to promote and advocate for LGBTQIA+human rights around the world, will be held in the District in 2025. Capital Pride Alliance tweeted the news Thursday evening after winning the bid to host. "We...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
WASHINGTON, DC
Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the stabbing in the 8100 blk of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland around 12:50 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Maryland man found dead in homemade laboratory; Maryland police investigating

WASHINGTON - A 60-year-old man was found dead near a suspected drug lab, according to Maryland State Police. Bradley Ray Roberts of Washington County was pronounced dead at his residence in Smithsburg, Maryland, after police conducted a welfare check Thursday morning. Family members from out of the area reported they had not spoken with Roberts for several days and that he had been ill, according to police.
SMITHSBURG, MD

