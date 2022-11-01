Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Police help those with autism become safe drivers
Police in Montgomery County are helping to teach those with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities how to become safe drivers by using mock traffic stops. Participants learn safe driving skills and what to do if pulled over or in an accident. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has the story from Gaithersburg.
fox5dc.com
Suicide prevention through beer: 'You are not alone'
The Loudoun County beer community is pulling together this year for a special cause -- suicide prevention. FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett Hall introduces us to some of the minds behind the "You Are Not Alone" beer.
fox5dc.com
Community Informed Police Training Act passes in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County is working to build the next generation of police officers. Council members just signed a new bill to help recruit and retain talent. The county hopes this Community Informed Police Training Act will help reimagine public safety and rebuild trust with law enforcement. The...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. officials push for more residents to drive electric cars
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains how they plan to get more people to electrify their cars.
fox5dc.com
Concerns over young children doing drugs at school
Across the D.C. region, there's concern about how and why young children are doing drugs at school. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington after speaking with a parent who is experiencing this first-hand.
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
fox5dc.com
Pushing for more residents to drive electric vehicles
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan visited Kensington on Saturday morning to learn more about what officials are offering to help residents make the switch.
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
fox5dc.com
DC’s most senior retired firefighter celebrates 104th birthday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Harry Kelly of Northwest D.C. celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday with a celebration from his neighbors and the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. As the most senior retired firefighter, Kelly received balloons from the department members and sat in the driver’s seat of a firetruck. Kelly began firefighting at Engine 4, D.C.’s first all black firehouse, and served from 1948-1971.
fox5dc.com
Teacher leaves school with students, makes false call to police
An investigation continues after authorities say a Frederick County elementary school teacher made a false report about a mass stabbing at her school, prompting a lockdown. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
fox5dc.com
Frederick teacher walks class to café after alleging stabbings
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - An elementary school teacher was taken into custody Thursday after she allegedly walked her class to a café and then reported multiple stabbings at her school. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the stabbing at Green Valley Elementary in Monrovia...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. adds more curbside electric vehicle charging stations
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan spoke with officials in Kensington on Saturday morning to learn more about what they are offering to incentivize residents to make the switch.
fox5dc.com
DC announced as WorldPride 2025 host
WASHINGTON - WorldPride is heading to Washington, D.C., according to Capital Pride Alliance. The event, which aims to promote and advocate for LGBTQIA+human rights around the world, will be held in the District in 2025. Capital Pride Alliance tweeted the news Thursday evening after winning the bid to host. "We...
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
fox5dc.com
What to expect at the inaugural Mindful Drinking Festival in D.C.
D.C. loves a good festival and this weekend on H Street, you can attend the first-ever Mindful Drinking Festival. Cocktail expert and author Derek Brown joins Good Day DC to share how you can have a hangover-free holiday.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate Frederick teacher's false stabbing report
FOX 5 is learning more about a Frederick County teacher who left school with 27 kids Thursday. The teacher allegedly took the kids to a café and had someone call 911 to report a stabbing at the school, which was false.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the stabbing in the 8100 blk of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland around 12:50 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man...
fox5dc.com
Police investigate quadruple murder-suicide at La Plata home
Police say a former lover is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before killing three other people and himself inside a Charles County home. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details and reaction from a neighbor.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man found dead in homemade laboratory; Maryland police investigating
WASHINGTON - A 60-year-old man was found dead near a suspected drug lab, according to Maryland State Police. Bradley Ray Roberts of Washington County was pronounced dead at his residence in Smithsburg, Maryland, after police conducted a welfare check Thursday morning. Family members from out of the area reported they had not spoken with Roberts for several days and that he had been ill, according to police.
Comments / 0