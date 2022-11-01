Read full article on original website
Related
Following daughter’s death, Louisiana family warns about dangers of fentanyl
15-year-old Breonna Poindexter died from a suspected fentanyl overdose, after her family says she took a pill from a friend, not knowing what it really was.
No respect for life: Mother recounts son's execution-style shooting
“Nothing short of an execution-style shooting” New Orleans mother describes the robbery that left her son paralyzed. Elizabeth is the mother. She says her son, Noah, is maintaining hope that he’ll be able to walk again.
Louisiana football game murder investigation “far from over,” according to police
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, police issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.
WWL-TV
Juvenile offender sent to death row: 'They couldn't find somewhere to put him'
NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
NOLA.com
Family IDs man shot outside New Orleans library, contests police conclusion of suicide
When police arrived at the scene of a shooting outside the East New Orleans Regional Library, on Wednesday afternoon, they first deemed it a homicide. Less than an hour later, they called it a suicide. Relatives of the dead man, Junious Coleman, 28, aren't buying it. They think he was...
$3,000 reward for information in case where car was stolen with baby inside
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in the theft of another vehicle in Lakeview which had a child inside. According to the NOPD, the first auto theft happened on October 23, in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. They say a 2018 white Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the early morning.
WDSU
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
Three-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims the Life of an 18-Year-Old
Three-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims the Life of an 18-Year-Old Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 3, 2022, that on November 2, 2022, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 428 (Behrman Highway) near Nova Street in Terrytown, Louisiana. M’Kya Arnold, 18, of Terrytown, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
fox8live.com
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It took a jury a little more than an hour Wednesday to convict a New Orleans man of murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Jurors determined that Terrance Martin, 33, shot Latoya Marsha Jones in her home in Prichard in September 2019. “That’s...
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
NOLA.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man convicted of revenge killing sentenced to life in prison
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Alexander to life in prison for killing 29-year-old Idrick Brister in 2018 in what was described as a jealous rage. “You acted out of jealously, rage and anger,” Artina Ellsworth, Brister’s sister, wrote in a letter that was read...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
WDSU
Covington police searching for person-of-interest in weekend shooting that injured 2 people
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting over the weekend. The shooting happened on North Filmore Street and West 33rd Avenue on Saturday. Two people were hurt in the shooting. According to...
WDSU
New Orleans police release image of man accused of stealing truck with baby inside in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has released new images of a suspect sought in connection with a car theft that happened in Lakeview a few weeks ago. A child was inside the car at the time of the theft. According to police, the suspect is accused...
fox8live.com
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
Comments / 0