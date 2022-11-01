ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

Juvenile offender sent to death row: 'They couldn't find somewhere to put him'

NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
ANGOLA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims the Life of an 18-Year-Old

Three-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims the Life of an 18-Year-Old Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 3, 2022, that on November 2, 2022, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 428 (Behrman Highway) near Nova Street in Terrytown, Louisiana. M’Kya Arnold, 18, of Terrytown, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
TERRYTOWN, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

