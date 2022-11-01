ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Two women shot on Bourbon early Sunday, police say

Two women were shot in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street Sunday just after midnight, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The women, 28 and 54, were walking in the 500 block of Bourbon Street (map) when they heard gunfire and realized they'd been shot, police said. One woman...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Shingle thieves strike again

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Norman Marmillion, who restored Laura Plantation in the 1990s, dies at 76

Norman “Johnny” Marmillion Jr., whose passion about anything pertaining to Louisiana culture led him and his wife, Sand Marmillion, to restore Laura Plantation in Vacherie, died Oct. 11 at University Medical Center. He was 76. Marmillion died of injuries he suffered when a car struck him on Sept....
VACHERIE, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Juvenile offender sent to death row: 'They couldn't find somewhere to put him'

NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
ANGOLA, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD searching for suspects and vehicle involved in auto theft with child inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for suspects and a vehicle connected to auto thefts, including the theft of a truck that had a child inside, the NOPD says. On Oct. 23 in the 1200 block of Tulane, the NOPD says that a white 2018 Dodge Charger was stolen in the early morning hours. Hours later, that Charger was spotted in Lakeview and witnesses told police that an unidentified suspect got out of the vehicle to steal an unattended truck at the intersection of Fleur de Lis and 20th Streets. Police say a child was inside the truck at the time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy