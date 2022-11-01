Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Two women shot on Bourbon early Sunday, police say
Two women were shot in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street Sunday just after midnight, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The women, 28 and 54, were walking in the 500 block of Bourbon Street (map) when they heard gunfire and realized they'd been shot, police said. One woman...
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
WWL-TV
Shingle thieves strike again
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
NOLA.com
Man found dead on side of road in Florida area by Harbor Police, NOPD says
A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday night by Harbor Police, authorities said. He was found around 9:30 p.m. near the Florida Avenue intersection with France Street/Poland Avenue, where it becomes Alvar Street (map). The man had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
Terrebonne Sheriffs capture homicide suspect
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man wanted for a September 26, 2022, homicide, in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Brandt Bennett, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
NOLA.com
Family IDs man shot outside New Orleans library, contests police conclusion of suicide
When police arrived at the scene of a shooting outside the East New Orleans Regional Library, on Wednesday afternoon, they first deemed it a homicide. Less than an hour later, they called it a suicide. Relatives of the dead man, Junious Coleman, 28, aren't buying it. They think he was...
Harbor Police discover unresponsive shooting victim near Poland Ave.
Just after 9:30, officers began investigating after the Harbor Police found an unresponsive man on the ground, near the corner of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.
NOLA.com
Norman Marmillion, who restored Laura Plantation in the 1990s, dies at 76
Norman “Johnny” Marmillion Jr., whose passion about anything pertaining to Louisiana culture led him and his wife, Sand Marmillion, to restore Laura Plantation in Vacherie, died Oct. 11 at University Medical Center. He was 76. Marmillion died of injuries he suffered when a car struck him on Sept....
NOLA.com
New Orleans man convicted of revenge killing sentenced to life in prison
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Alexander to life in prison for killing 29-year-old Idrick Brister in 2018 in what was described as a jealous rage. “You acted out of jealously, rage and anger,” Artina Ellsworth, Brister’s sister, wrote in a letter that was read...
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
WWL-TV
Juvenile offender sent to death row: 'They couldn't find somewhere to put him'
NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
fox8live.com
NOPD searching for suspects and vehicle involved in auto theft with child inside
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for suspects and a vehicle connected to auto thefts, including the theft of a truck that had a child inside, the NOPD says. On Oct. 23 in the 1200 block of Tulane, the NOPD says that a white 2018 Dodge Charger was stolen in the early morning hours. Hours later, that Charger was spotted in Lakeview and witnesses told police that an unidentified suspect got out of the vehicle to steal an unattended truck at the intersection of Fleur de Lis and 20th Streets. Police say a child was inside the truck at the time.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man calls 911 to report girlfriend's suicide. Police book him with murder.
A New Orleans man who called 911 to report his girlfriend shot and killed herself has been booked with second-degree murder in her death. Police suspect Zachary Cheek, 26, shot Sarah Horrigan, 25, with a semi-automatic rifle in a bathroom at their 7th Ward residence, then staged her body to make the fatal wound appear self-inflicted.
NOLA.com
Who shot deputy constable, sparking citywide manhunt? New Orleans police offer theory
New Orleans police think they have begun to unravel a West Lake Forest shooting that wounded a deputy constable and an apartment maintenance worker and prompted a citywide manhunt for the tenant who was being evicted. They say the tenant, Jason Tillman, 24, accidentally shot deputy Warren Smith, 53, as...
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff releases report on Mayor LaToya Cantrell stalking investigation
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has released a final report on stalking allegations the New Orleans mayor made against the City Council President's driver and security guard. OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux was a driver and security guard for Helena Moreno before he was reassigned to the Orleans Parish Jail, after...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
No respect for life: Mother recounts son's execution-style shooting
“Nothing short of an execution-style shooting” New Orleans mother describes the robbery that left her son paralyzed. Elizabeth is the mother. She says her son, Noah, is maintaining hope that he’ll be able to walk again.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death in Desire neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Desire Thursday night. According to NOPD, Harbor Police found the man on the side of the road near Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The man was pronounced deceased...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
