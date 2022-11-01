NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for suspects and a vehicle connected to auto thefts, including the theft of a truck that had a child inside, the NOPD says. On Oct. 23 in the 1200 block of Tulane, the NOPD says that a white 2018 Dodge Charger was stolen in the early morning hours. Hours later, that Charger was spotted in Lakeview and witnesses told police that an unidentified suspect got out of the vehicle to steal an unattended truck at the intersection of Fleur de Lis and 20th Streets. Police say a child was inside the truck at the time.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO