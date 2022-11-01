ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land to Host Winter Wonderland-Themed Christmas Tree Lighting

Sugar Land, Texas
 2 days ago

Sugar Land, TX – Mark your calendars and prepare to celebrate the Christmas Tree Lighting at Sugar Land Town Square on Dec. 2!

The city welcomes families to enjoy some of the community’s most popular musical performances and theatrical acts at this year’s winter-wonderland themed holiday celebration from 5-8 p.m.

Crafts, free activities, strolling characters, snow, stunning ice sculptures with sculpting onsite and a variety of holiday treats will make this annual tradition a night to remember. Mainstage entertainment will feature performances from local schools and dance groups. An ice rink to host performances from the community’s talented ice skaters will be featured at the event. There will be plenty of time to spend in person with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a station for writing letters to Santa will be onsite in case little ones forget something when telling Santa their wish list.

Toward the end of the night, a special visitor will join City Council for the traditional countdown to the tree lighting. A short, spectacular display of fireworks will follow to conclude the event.

Onsite food and beverages will be available for purchase, and event entry and parking is free. There will also be free shuttles to and from Mercer Stadium for all participants.

For event-related information and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.SugarLandTX.gov/TreeLighting. For information about other special events and programs, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825, or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks. For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarLandParks.

