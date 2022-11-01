Read full article on original website
Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Columbia County
ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — While no one hit the big Powerball grand prize last Saturday, a lucky player cashed in with a ticket sold in Columbia County. A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, October 29 drawing. The...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, […]
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
wkok.com
Lewisburg Area Theft Involves Cleaning Woman Stealing Checks
Lewisburg, Pa. — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A woman who cleaned a client’s home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim’s checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found there was no money left. She also noted her checkbook was missing. The victim’s bank provided her with a fraudulent check signed by Davis and deposited on a mobile device, Trooper Colton Killion said.
Man killed in Snyder County farming accident
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a farming accident in Snyder County. Troopers say a man was driving a tractor pulling a corn picker Saturday night when he lost control near Port Trevorton. The passenger, 73-year-old Wayne Kantz, was thrown from the tractor. He was pronounced...
Turning back the clocks, a four-person job for this Luzerne County business
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday is the night. Turning back the clock one hour to gain that precious hour of sleep, but for one local business, it’s a lot more than one clock. Reporter Thomas Battle went to Ye Old Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas to talk to them about this busy […]
Police: Man steals from American legion
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Gerard Klush the new Commander of American Legion Post 477 says he feels betrayed after finding out one the legions most important members was stealing thousands of dollars. "He was doin this for a while anything he could get his hands one he was taking....
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter. It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle. Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say...
Man steals over $1K of merchandise from Best Buy
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say, a Dalmatia man is charged with felony retail theft after he allegedly stole over $1K worth of merchandise from Best Buy, for the third time. According to a press release from PSP Selinsgrove, troopers responded to a call of retail theft in progress at Best Buy. […]
‘Endless Mountains Christmas’ provides guide to holiday fun
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau has partnered with the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency to produce “An Endless Mountains Christmas.” Now in its third year, this campaign promotes holiday events and deals throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
Expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The first Christmas tree at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, has been cut for the season. The 18-footer is getting ready to be shipped to Longwood Gardens in Chester County. Owner Chris Botek says it's the first of hundreds to be cut...
Mahanoy City fire alarm boxes now out of service
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — "So all you do is just pull this down," said Mahanoy City Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz, as he shows Newswatch 16 what it was like to call 911 during the World War One era, alerting fire companies with a flick of a switch. "Back in...
Williamsport business receives $400K revitalization grant
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The downtown area of Williamsport has a number of projects going on to enhance the community. A small business owner just got news of a grant that will go toward improving a popular spot in the city. The owner of Pine Square in Williamsport has just received a $400,000 grant […]
Deadly crash in Snyder County
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Middlecreek Township in Snyder County left one dead Saturday morning. Police say 57-year-old John Coffin from Selinsgrove was driving north on Route 522 when his vehicle went off the road and crashed. Coffin died at the scene. See news happening? Text our...
wkok.com
Danville Man Charged with Setting Fire at Montour County Home
DANVILLE – State Police have arrested the man in Montour County who they say was involved in a domestic dispute, set a house on fire, and then went toward police with a portable electric saw. Troopers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on 5 R...
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
Ballot snafu in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With only four days until Election Day, the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections says it's having issues with mail-in ballots. The county posted on Facebook, telling people who requested a ballot on time but didn't get one to contact the elections office. The post says some...
Two arrested in cooking oil theft
Williamsport, Pa. — Police arrested two men from New York who reportedly stole cooking oil from a pizza shop Friday morning.Police responded to Pudgies Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township after receiving a report of individuals stealing cooking oil from the restaurant.Police arrived just as a black utility van with a New York registration plate, dripping oil, was leaving the parking lot.Raymond F. Hernandez, 30, of Harlem, and Luis Enriquez Sanchez, 30, of Yonkers, were charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.Sanchez said he is originally from Honduras and in the country illegally. Both men were arraigned in front of Judge Biichle and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.Cooking oil thefts have increased locally along with the price of oil, according to police. Used cooking oil is often recycled to make biodiesel fuel and used in other products, such as laundry detergent and soap.
