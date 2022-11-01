Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers halt shipments despite new financing
Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales. Bed Bath & Beyond used a portion...
America's next main battle tank may be a slimmed-down, high-tech version of the iconic Abrams
The AbramsX tank is "showing the art of the possible with existing technology," an official with General Dynamics told Insider.
Energy advisor: Energy today is ‘life and death’
Chuck Yates, veteran of the private equity and energy finance industries and currently an advisor for Cottonwood Venture Partners, isn’t surprised by oil companies being branded as "war profiteers" amid high profits. “This is totally politics,” he told Grant Swartzwelder, president of OTA Environmental Solutions, which presents the monthly...
Meta is reportedly set to begin layoffs this week after a 70% fall in share price as Mark Zuckerberg chased the metaverse
Meta employees will not be completely surprised by the layoffs, with the company's shares dropping over 70% this year.
U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October as labor market continues to soften
The labor market is gradually softening, but it remains hotter than economists had predicted after the Federal Reserve's months-long campaign to control inflation. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, according to a new government report out Friday - down from 315,000 jobs added in September. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department announced in its monthly jobs report. The rate was 3.5 percent in September. The job gains beat economists' expectations of around 205,000.
ONE Future members continue to beat methane intensity goal
From the wellhead to the burner tip, members of the Our Nation’s Energy Future (ONE Future) coalition succeeded in surpassing the coalition’s goal of methane intensity at 1% for a fifth consecutive year. One Future released its fifth annual methane intensity report and said the coalition recorded 2021...
Crude prices surge past $92 on continued tight supplies
Energy commodities rallied on the prospect that China, the world’s second largest economy, will loosen its pandemic rules, possibly opening the floodgates for oil demand that has been stifled by the country’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rebounded to levels not...
Opendoor and Carvana feel the free money hangover
With the price of homes and used cars now plummeting as quickly as they soared, would-be digital disrupters like Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Carvana Co. have been humbled. Investors had respectively tipped these platforms to become the "Amazon of homes" and the "Amazon of used cars" due to a shared ambition to improve an often lousy sales experience, and to buy and sell big-ticket items at scale.
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple...
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
BEIJING (AP) — A deputy governor of China's central bank is under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the ruling Communist Party's corruption agency said Saturday. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei...
