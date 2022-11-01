Read full article on original website
Truck stop project meeting draws dozens
Despite a rainy, cold night on Oct. 25, an informational meeting about the proposal to build a Love’s truck stop in Herculaneum brought out dozens of people, many of whom have been protesting the project at Board of Aldermen meetings. Love’s Travel Stops’ company representative Steve Walters gave a...
Items stolen from Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of materials left out overnight at a construction site in the 100 block of Allen Road. The stolen items belong to PayneCrest Electric and Communications of St. Louis and were valued at $3,670, police reported. The theft happened between about 4 p.m. Oct. 5...
Byrnes Mill motorcyclist hurt when debris hits him
A Byrnes Mill man was injured Thursday morning, Nov. 3, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 30 east of Dillon Road just north of High Ridge and was struck by debris, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:10 a.m., Donald L. Brandt, 49, of Byrnes Mill was...
Teen hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus teenage boy was injured this morning, Nov. 4, in an accident on Carron Road north of Evergreen Lane southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:43 a.m., the 17-year-old was driving south in a 2011 Nissan Frontier when he ran partially off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a tree and overturned, the report said.
Fenton Legion plans to unveil new mural on Veterans Day
American Legion Post 400 in Fenton is inviting veterans and other members of the public to a fish fry and mural unveiling on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Legion assistant finance officer Mike Masters of Imperial, a Navy veteran, said the fish fry will run from 3-7 p.m., and the mural unveiling is at 5 p.m., both at the Legion hall, 2 Gravois Road, in Fenton.
Pevely man, St. Ann man hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Pevely man and a St. Ann man were injured this morning, Nov. 5, in a two-car accident on I-270 south of I-44 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 a.m., Marcus D. Adams, 56, of St. Ann was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra south on 270 and struck a concrete barrier before the car returned to the roadway and was struck by a southbound 2017 Hyundai Accent driven by Steven E. Jackson, 31, of Pevely, the report said.
Funston E. ‘Spud’ Warren, 89, Fenton
Funston E. “Spud” Warren, 89, of Fenton died Oct. 30, 222, in St. Louis. Mr. Warren was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, camping, working around the house and the yard, watching old Western movies, the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with family. Born Nov. 21, 1932, in Shannon County, he was the son of the late Walter and Alice (Heaton) Warren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma (Martin) Warren.
Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, Arnold
Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, of Arnold died Nov. 4, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Baldwin was a longtime member of Bethesda General Baptist Church in Imperial. She retired as an office worker, having worked for Sears, Roebuck, and Sligo Steel. Born July 3, 1928, in Irondale, she was the daughter of the late Lulu (Hicks) ad Edmond Max Rieffer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenwood “Bud” Baldwin.
Lester James Thoma, 79, Hillsboro
Lester James Thoma, 79, of Hillsboro died Nov. 2, 2022, at home. Mr. Thoma moved to St. Louis in 1945 and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1961. He served in the Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968. He worked for General Electric as an electrician and Chrysler as a robotics welder repairman, retiring as a UAW member from the Chrysler Fenton plant in June 2007. He was a fourth-degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 6401 and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Born Feb. 23, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of Joseph and Agnes (Artmann) Thoma.
Ann Marie Douglas, 78, Festus
Ann Marie Douglas, 78, of Festus died Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. Born Feb. 16, 1944, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Marie Ethel (Larson) and Roy William Sander. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Clarence W. Douglas. She is survived by...
Bartels resigns as Div. 3 Circuit Court judge
Dianna Bartels has resigned her position as the Jefferson County Div. 3 Circuit judge. Brenda Stacey, the presiding judge for the county’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, said Bartels submitted her letter of resignation to the governor’s office on Oct. 25. Stacey, who’s also the Jefferson County...
St. Louis man dies after crash in Arnold
A St. Louis man died following a one-vehicle accident on Friday, Nov. 4, at I-55 and Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:37 a.m., James M. Maulding, 79, of St. Louis was driving a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on the I-55 ramp to 141 and ran off the left side of the ramp, striking a road sign. Then, the vehicle ran off the right side of the ramp and traveled through the grass median before crossing both the northbound and southbound lanes on 141 and striking a concrete bridge barrier, the report said.
Michael J. Behr, 54, Bonne Terre
Michael J. Behr, 54, of Bonne Terre died Nov. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Behr was a checker at Schnucks in Festus. He enjoyed fishing and classic rock music. Born Nov. 25, 1967, in Crystal City, he was the son of Linda (Marvin) Long Davis of De Soto and the late Dennis Michael Behr and the stepson of JoAnn Behr of Piedmont.
Dittmer woman killed protecting students in school shooting
Jean Kuczka, who was killed Oct. 24 in a school shooting, died the same way she lived her life – taking care of others, said those who knew her. Kuczka, 61, of Dittmer, a health and physical education teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, stepped in front of the school shooter to protect her students, according to reports from those who were in her classroom at the time.
Anna Mae Clements, 94, Festus
Anna Mae Clements, 94, of Festus died Nov. 1, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Clements worked for Browning Arms for many years. She enjoyed playing piano, working on puzzles, talking politics and playing games with family and friends. Born May 20, 1928, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Sally McDowell.
Barbara A. (Smith) May, 91, Cedar Hill
Barbara A. (Smith) May, 91, of Cedar Hill died Nov. 3, 2022. Mrs. May will be remembered for her quick wit, sweet smile and ability to build a sense of community. She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, going on vacations, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with her husband, fishing or boating at Lake of the Ozarks, dancing or being with family. Born Oct. 4, 1931, in Newburg, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Leah Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Vernon May, who died in 2006.
Submissions sought for annual holiday recipe contest
Only eight days are left to submit your favorite holiday-season recipes for the annual Leader Holiday Recipe Contest and a chance to win up to $300. The contest is open to home cooks of any age from Jefferson County and Eureka. There are five categories: appetizer, soup, salad, side dish and dessert. Readers are welcome to submit a recipe in any or all the categories, up to a maximum of five entries per reader. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Shirley Ann Thomure, 86, Festus
Shirley Ann Thomure, 86, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Thomure was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Festus, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Kuester) and James Hendrix. She is survived by a daughter: Sandra Parks of Festus; a son: Heath (Stephanie)...
Myrl Emil Hook, 90, Festus
Myrl Emil Hook, 90, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Hook worked as a meat cutter at various groceries in St. Louis, Pevely, and Festus, including Gannon’s and Queen’s Markets. He also worked as a funeral direction for Vinyard Funeral Homes in Festus and Pevely. He was a Korean War era veteran of the U.S. Army and a longtime member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus, Knights of Columbus Council 1230 and American Legion Post 253. Born April 22, 1932, in Imperial, he was the son of the late Ivy A. (Herrell) and William J. Hook. He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia (Karl) Hook.
Deborah Gail 'Debbie' Blaha, 69, Festus
Deborah Gail “Debbie” Blaha, 69, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Blaha was a teacher for 33 years in the Jefferson R-7 School District, the last 15 as a Title 1 reading specialist for kindergarten. She was a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association. Born Oct. 19, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Delores Elaine (Czarnecki) and George Adam Schmidt.
