Richmond Police asking for help finding man missing since September
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a man the department says hasn’t been seen since September.
According to police , 31-year-old Devin Atkinson was last seen on Sept. 19. He is believed to be driving a grey 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags TVS-4216.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Atkinson or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-6764.
