ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police asking for help finding man missing since September

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxAOG_0iuQZKOY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEg4o_0iuQZKOY00
According to police, 31-year-old Devin Atkinson was last seen on Sept. 19. He is believed to be driving a grey 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags TVS-4216. (Photo: Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a man the department says hasn’t been seen since September.

According to police , 31-year-old Devin Atkinson was last seen on Sept. 19. He is believed to be driving a grey 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags TVS-4216.

Police investigate Richmond early-morning shooting near Foushee, Broad streets

Anyone who believes they may have seen Atkinson or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-6764.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

1 person injured in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A male suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm on Friday in Hopewell. Police were called to the scene of the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive just before 5:15 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to VCU Medical Center and is...
HOPEWELL, VA
truecrimedaily

17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy