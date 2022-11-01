Richmond Police asking for help finding man missing since September

According to police, 31-year-old Devin Atkinson was last seen on Sept. 19. He is believed to be driving a grey 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags TVS-4216. (Photo: Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help finding a man the department says hasn’t been seen since September.

According to police , 31-year-old Devin Atkinson was last seen on Sept. 19. He is believed to be driving a grey 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags TVS-4216.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Atkinson or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-6764.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.