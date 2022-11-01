ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police agencies significantly overrepresent Black suspects in Facebook posts, study finds

Law enforcement agencies on Facebook disproportionately post about crimes involving Black suspects, according to new research from co-authored by a University of Chicago scholar. Facebook users are exposed to posts that overrepresent Black suspects by 25 percentage points relative to local arrest rates, according to the study, published Nov. 2...
Talk of 'Christian nationalism' is getting a lot louder. But what does the term really mean?

According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation—even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe "God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world," a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found.
An algorithm to detect gerrymandering

New waves of statisticians, including a team at Harvard, have developed tools they think can help police the longstanding problem of gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts in states by parties seeking to tip the scales for their candidates. Gerrymandering has been part of American politics since the 1800s, with...
How a viral hoax became GOP talking point

Perhaps one of the strangest urban myths circulating the country, especially during this election year, is that elementary school children believe they are cats and use cat litter boxes at their school as part of their cat identity. They are referred to as "furries" and although no one has been...
Endangered Devils Hole pupfish is one of the most inbred animals known

As its name implies, the Devil's Hole pupfish lives in a truly hellish environment. Confined to a single deep limestone cave in Nevada's Mojave Desert, 263 of them live in water that hovers around 93 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, with food resources so scarce that they are always on the edge of starvation, and with oxygen levels so low that most other fish would die immediately. The pupfish, Cyprinodon diabolis, live in the smallest habitat of any known vertebrate.
