The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Returns in Three Colorways
Each year, balances the introduction of new colorways and silhouettes with the return of classic ones. While 2022 has seen the release of countless debut looks, the American sportswear giant turns to its archives once more with the reintroduction of the Nike Air Pegasus 89. The fifth sneaker in one of Nike’s longest running model series in footwear, the Air Pegasus 89 was last spotted in an updated build in 2019. Now, it hits shelves once again in its original form.
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
Fat Joe Teases New Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Collab for 2023
Fat Joe is teasing new iterations of the Terror Squad x Air Force 1. Taking to Instagram to share the news, the artist — who has one of the most respected sneaker collections — uploaded several photos of himself wearing the silhouette at a recent NBA game along with closeups of a sample. The shoe’s upper features a white base with brown overlays and pink detailing on the panel swoosh, insoles, tongue tag, insole and outsole. Terror Squad branding can be found on the embroidered ankle and heel insignias, while lacing options are offered in white, brown and pink.
Balenciaga and adidas' SS23 Campaign Wants to Put You to Work
First seen on the runway in a Spring/Summer 2023 stock exchange-inspired showcase, Balenciaga and. now present their latest collaborative campaign, which sees global personalities storm bustling Manhattan offices. Set in lively NYC skyscrapers, actresses Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee lay back and relax while boxer Jermell Charlo stands alongside...
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
See and Watch Harry Styles Front His Own Campaign for Gucci HA HA HA
From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.
Explore the Depths of Birmingham With Bene Culture’s Second FW22 Release
Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is continuing to keep us covered throughout the breezy season with its second drop of Fall/Winter 2022. Last time around, Bene worked with functionality in mind as the label released a new technical skirt, designed with adjustable tags and Bene’s customary globe motif. Along with its previous release, the Brummy brand also unveiled a collection of new hoodies and T-shirts — all of which were designed with boxy silhouettes and dropped shoulders.
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
PICANTE Steps Into the World of Knitwear
Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi‘s London-based imprint PICANTE has the secret sauce to success. Following up on its everyday essentials with a collaboration that honored the Persian cuisine served up at Berenjak and a new Fall/Winter 2022 collection centered around logos and nostalgia, the duo has worked tirelessly to put its stamp on the saturated market we call fashion. Today, PICANTE announces its latest effort, delving into luxurious knitwear for the first time.
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX "Velvet Brown" Sports an Autumn-Friendly Arrangment
The holidays are just around the corner and this is usually an indication that the weather is going drastically shift to colder, wetter climate conditions. And to comfortably muscle through the days where precipitation is on the heavier side, protective footwear is key and that’s why. is beefing up...
This is How You Could Make Your Own Balenciaga x adidas Stan Smiths
After learning how to make your own “BOOTLENCIAGA” Balenciaga Defender Sneakers, we now have a new instructional meme centered around the Balenciaga x. Stan Smith collaboration. Releasing as part of the Balenciaga x adidas collection that arrived this week, the shoes feature a striking “destroyed” aesthetic.
Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection
Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
Larry Bell Set to Release a Smaller ‘Light Knot’ Sculpture via Avant Arte
‘Little 3DVD’ will release on December 1 at 9am ET. Since its inception in 2015, Avant Arte has made it a mission to make art more accessible to the masses. Over this span, the group has collaborated with some of the leading creative figures of the day, including recent releases with Tom Sachs and DRIFT to a new sculptural edition with acclaimed American artist, Larry Bell.
Awake NY FW22 Offers Gallant Graphics, Punchy Prints and Classic Cuts
Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.
THE DROP Positions LOUIS XIII’s Iconic Cognac At the Intersection of Digital Nomadism and Conceptual Maximalism
LOUIS XIII unveils THE DROP, entrusting the essence of its iconic cognac in a set of five 10ml bottles, each emblematic of today’s contemporary style vanguard. Each bottle embodies the youthful mood and mindset (Loud, Glow, Bold, Smooth and Bright), inspired by today’s digital nomads and tastemakers. Enticing a new generation of cognac connoisseurs, THE DROP welcomes you to embark on life’s journeys as a creation of your own making, whenever and wherever.
Riccardo Tisci Relaunched His Namesake Label and Harry Styles Starred for Gucci in This Week's Top Fashion News
Fashion made strides this week, on both business and sartorial fronts alike. Among the many standout moments, Riccardo Tisci unveiled his first design under his namesake fashion brand in 17 years,. reportedly engaged in advanced discussions about acquiring Tom Ford, and Bottega Veneta launched a lifetime warranty. It was a...
"Georgetown" Hues Land on the Nike Air Force 1 Low
Washington D.C.’s Georgetown University colors have enhanced many models in recent memory, including the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85, Air Jordan 6, and the Terminator High, which makes a return this month. continues to celebrate the reputable establishment by setting its muted hues on the Air Force 1...
Sies Marjan’s New Hardback Book Reflects on a Design Career That Ignited the Fashion Industry
The career trajectory of Sander Lak is one that many aspirational fashion dreams are made of. Having studied at London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins, Lak eventually went on to work for major brands including Balmain, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Dries Van Noten. Yet, after a short-lived stint of designing for his own Sies Marjan label, the Dutch designer closed shop in 2020 amidst the devastating times of the pandemic.
