Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
hypebeast.com
Isabel Marant Opens New Paris Menswear Store
As Isabel Marant continues to push forward her iconic retro-luxe aesthetic in the menswear space, her eponymous brand now celebrates the opening of its second men’s store in Paris – adding to its 60+ count of global boutique locations. Located within the Saint Germain des Prés region, the...
hypebeast.com
Sies Marjan’s New Hardback Book Reflects on a Design Career That Ignited the Fashion Industry
The career trajectory of Sander Lak is one that many aspirational fashion dreams are made of. Having studied at London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins, Lak eventually went on to work for major brands including Balmain, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Dries Van Noten. Yet, after a short-lived stint of designing for his own Sies Marjan label, the Dutch designer closed shop in 2020 amidst the devastating times of the pandemic.
hypebeast.com
The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
hypebeast.com
Awake NY FW22 Offers Gallant Graphics, Punchy Prints and Classic Cuts
Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.
hypebeast.com
Larry Bell Set to Release a Smaller ‘Light Knot’ Sculpture via Avant Arte
‘Little 3DVD’ will release on December 1 at 9am ET. Since its inception in 2015, Avant Arte has made it a mission to make art more accessible to the masses. Over this span, the group has collaborated with some of the leading creative figures of the day, including recent releases with Tom Sachs and DRIFT to a new sculptural edition with acclaimed American artist, Larry Bell.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Collaborates With LEGO For Holiday Installations
Has announced a new collaboration with the master builders at LEGO Certified Professionals, erecting festive scenes at its windows and store displays around the world for the holiday season. The colorful three-dimensional scenes were conceived by the Louis Vuitton Visual Image Studio and realized by the LEGO Certified Professionals, continuing a creative exchange that began with a 31-700-brick birthday cake made for the fashion house’s bi-centennial Louis 200 Trunk series.
hypebeast.com
MARKET Pays Homage to The Beatles With ‘Yellow Submarine’ Capsule
MARKET honors the legendary music band, The Beatles for a special collaborative capsule of apparel, accessories, and home goods. The collection pulls inspiration from Heinz Edelmann’s artwork for The Beatles’ classic album Yellow Submarine. The capsule displays the album’s psychedelic tie-dye prints and motifs representing the band’s experimental and vibrant direction of their 10th studio release. Standout pieces from the collection include a quilted coat that’s reversible to a fleece coat. The signature submarine is embellished on the front and wraps around the back. When reversed, the yellow fleece jacket displays MARKET typography.
hypebeast.com
Fiorucci x Napapijri FW22 Has the Power to "Transport Its Wearers"
Daniel W. Fletcher has an eye for nostalgia; an understanding of kitsch references that come together in a mishmash of prints, colors, and textures, and this attitude toward design has seen him bring Fiorucci back to its former glory. Now, the fashion icon is back together with fellow Italian label Napapijri for their second collaboration, presenting a bold array for Fall/Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
hypebeast.com
J.Lindeberg's Holiday 2022 Collection Encourages a Wild Metropolitan Adventure
Stockholm-born fashion label J.Lindeberg has pulled back the curtain on its Winter Holiday 2022 collection, titled “Welcome Back to the Wild Life.” The line, which the imprint comically describes as a “post-hibernation” collection, intends to catapult its clientele out of slumber and into a downtown “neon-drenched” metropolis.
hypebeast.com
Futuristic Elements Land on This Unreleased adidas BOOST Model
With putting all sales and production of YEEZY models on hold following its termination of the historic partnership with Ye, the brand is now shifting gears and focusing on promoting its existing line and future models. Falling under the latter category is this newly-surfaced lifestyle runner that is reportedly dubbed the AlphaBOOST V1 — but this still has yet to be confirmed by the German sportswear company.
hypebeast.com
UNDERCOVER Announces Upcoming Leviʼs®️ Collaboration
Returning with its latest collaboration, UNDERCOVER has now revealed an upcoming team-up with Leviʼs®️. Taking to Instagram, the Japanese label helmed by Jun Takahashi offered a first look at the Fall/Winter 2022 release. Building on its previous collaborations with Leviʼs®️, UNDERCOVER has developed what appears to be...
hypebeast.com
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Receives a Fearless "Hyper Royal" Revamp
Since its unveiling earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High has continued to take the classic Swoosh silhouette to unimaginable heights. Its concealed Wings logo and sky-high midsole have become its trademark, recently seen in two of the imprint’s most iconic palettes — the “Black/White” and “Varsity Red” colorways.
hypebeast.com
Bottega Veneta Enriches Its Lug Boot With All-Over Intreccio Leather Netting
Matthieu Blazy — creative director of Bottega Veneta — is already generating excitement for the brand’s fans thanks to the recent unveiling of its Pre-Spring 2023 collection. However, for fans yearning for new pieces from the Italian luxury house this season, you’re in luck because the brand just dropped a new variation of its Lug Boot. This latest installment comes reworked with a flashy new construction, and as a result, its price tag has been noticeably jacked up.
hypebeast.com
Martine Rose Brings Gender-Free Liberation to Tommy Jeans' '90s Archive
Martine Rose is one of the U.K.’s brightest and most loved talents, bringing subcultural tropes to divisive Nike sneakers, an air of nonchalance and irreverence to the runway, and now, an appearance at Pitti Uomo 103. But prior to this (and any potential appointment at a particularly well-known luxury house), Rose has debuted her latest collaboration, this time around working with Tommy Jeans for a 35-piece gender-inclusive capsule collection inspired by the latter’s ’90s archive.
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy WORK SHOP Creates Custom Dickies Workwear for Dover Street Market Ginza
Our Legacy is a collaborative powerhouse, using its mainline imprint to team up with Denim Tears and Stüssy most recently as well as Our Legacy WORK SHOP to create running gear with MAJO TECH and Satisfy, or now, a range of customized Dickies denim pieces designed at the hand of Hank Grüner exclusively for Dover Street Market Ginza.
hypebeast.com
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
hypebeast.com
Reebok Dresses Its Beanik Slip-on in "Classic Cobalt"
British-born footwear specialist Reebok has just presented its popular Beatnik silhouette in a smooth “Sahara,” “Classic Cobalt,” and “Classic Burgundy” colorway. As the colder season is gradually trickling in, the temperature is understandably dropping. And with this in mind, it’s important to have the proper footwear to keep yourself cozy. Despite it not being a fully-enclosed type of silhouette, the Reebok Beatnik is reinforced with quilted materials to help keep things warm and comfy for Fall/Winter 2022.
Comments / 0