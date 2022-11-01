Awake NY has been staying busy over the last few months. The brand collaborated with US Soccer, Nanamica, ASICS and even UPS since their SS22 collection dropped in May, and now they’re back with an expansive FW22 offering plus its accompanying lookbook. Founder Angelo Baque has a knack for bringing in influences from all over the fashion spectrum, mixing formalwear with streetwear and bright, bold patterns and prints with muted earth tones in seamless fashion to showcase the vibrance of New York City, and this new collection is a strong showing of the brand’s influences.

1 DAY AGO