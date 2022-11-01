Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov....
NBC Los Angeles
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
NBC Los Angeles
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Are Secretly Married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
NBC Los Angeles
M5.7 Earthquake Felt Off Coast of El Salvador
A preliminary 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred 43 kilometers off the coast of El Salvador Thursday night, not far from the country's capital San Salvador, according to the United States Geological Society. El Salvador is the smallest country in Central America, with neighboring Guatemala to the north and Honduras to the...
Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
