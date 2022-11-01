ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City’s pay transparency laws go into effect today. It could be a boon for job applicants

By Alicia Adamczyk
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDMPl_0iuQYoZb00

"Recruits are tired of taking the time to discuss a role, only for the pay range to be a terrible match at the end of an introductory interview."

Though it’s the most important priority for many prospective employees, employers tend to keep salary information tightly guarded—sometimes into the last stages of the interview process—often forcing applicants into a delicate dance of revealing just enough to get a decent salary boost, but not enough to alienate their potential future bosses.

That might be changing in New York City. Starting Tuesday, companies with at least four employees must post salary ranges, including the minimum and maximum salaries, for job openings in the city or for remote roles that could be based in the city.

The move is meant to help level the playing field for job applicants and narrow the wage gap women and minorities continue to face. But it could also change how businesses hire altogether and give applicants more information before the job interview process even begins.

“Recruits are tired of taking the time to discuss a role, only for the pay range to be a terrible match at the end of an introductory interview,” says Walter Sabrin, senior vice president of Recruiting Services for VensureHR. “Being upfront simply saves time and resources for your HR department, because these unproductive conversations can be avoided.”

New York City’s law applies to virtually all employers if at least one of their workers is based there. Companies are required to include the lowest and highest salaries for all job postings. Though they won’t be fined for first-time offenses, each incident after that could cost them up to $250,000 in fines.

Colorado kicked off the pay transparency trend earlier this year; California and Washington State will follow suit next year. Technically, New York State also passed a similar law, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has not signed the bill into law.

New York City’s was initially set to take effect in May of this year, but was delayed after complaints from companies in business leaders.

Many big companies began complying before the Nov. 1 deadline. A software engineer at Amazon, for example, could expect to earn between $158,100 to $213,800 a year, while a data scientist at Citigroup will earn between $112,690 to $169,030 a year.

Sabrin says giving applicants an idea of the pay before they apply or go through multiple job interview rounds just makes sense. What other major financial decisions are people kept in the dark about for so long?

“If you think about it, why hide the pay? What is the benefit? Today’s pool of candidates [is] smarter than ever, more informed, and also quicker to walk away than ever,” says Sabrin. “It’s not a great idea to risk alienating your hiring universe to save a couple of bucks on a starting salary.”

Employers should be prepared to deal with disgruntled workers

But while pay transparency saves time in job negotiations, it has also cost businesses in compliance and, potentially, internal pay raises. Managers have been prepared for potential confrontations with current staff who might ask for their salaries to reflect the newly listed salaries. In Colorado, the backlash included some employees leaving their positions over the discrepancies in pay that were previously hidden.

And in jobs higher up the corporate ladder, the “good faith” salary ranges can be quite large. The Wall Street Journal reports that the salary range for a tax services director at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is $158,400 to $434,000, plus a discretionary annual bonus. Not exactly helpful.

“This could impact retention, it could impact workplace morale, it could even result in some union activity that an employer doesn’t expect,” says Domenique Camacho Moran, a New York-based employment attorney.

And, in New York, some companies may pull listings or outsource more jobs to avoid the new requirements—at least at first. Sabrin doesn’t see that lasting long, as New York City is an economic hub for many industries.

Regardless, as employees become more discerning—and more vocal about pay and benefits—and competitions list their salaries, more companies will jump on board, says Sabrin. Or miss out on top talent.

“In the modern era, salaries need to be transparent to avoid discriminatory practices,” he says. “Businesses who don’t embrace pay transparency regulations today will have to do so eventually as the market moves in that direction.”

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

New York is becoming an ’emerging hotspot’ for the XBB family of COVID variants that hit Singapore, as BQ closes in on U.S. dominance

Parade participants in costume holding a sign reading "R.I.P. Covid 19" as they attend the 2022 Halloween Parade on Oct. 31 in New York City. A wave of infections involving an extremely immune-evasive COVID strain that started spreading in New York and recently reached California is about to engulf the rest of the U.S., according to a report from federal health officials released Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth

When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

I moved to New York and was laid off 8 months later. I’m not alone in fearing it will happen again.

“It is a very traumatic experience because it represents a significant sign of being devalued." I moved to New York for what many people in my life deemed a dream opportunity in the journalism world. I agreed. Within a matter of weeks in the summer of 2021, I packed up all my belongings and left the midwest to crash with a second cousin and her newlywed husband in their East Village apartment. I started my new gig and waited to secure my own place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery opens for 42 apartments in the South Bronx

Applications are being accepted for an affordable housing lottery for 42 newly constructed apartments at 740 Brook Ave. in the South Bronx. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $165,500 depending on the size of the household. The...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK – A New York City smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at around 10:30 pm. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said two men entered the store, and one pulled a gun on the clerk. The two armed robbers demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and paraphernalia before fleeing Smoke World located at 138 Irvington Avenue in Brooklyn. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The post New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families​

A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
BROOKLYN, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
back2stonewall.com

The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic

On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Fortune

237K+
Followers
10K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy