NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Warriors-Heat

Bets and odds for Tuesday’s four-game NBA slate, highlighted by the Heat welcoming the Warriors.

Tuesday is a light night around the league. Only four games are on the schedule after a loaded Halloween slate.

There’s a matchup between the Bulls and Nets taking place in Brooklyn, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s Magic head to OKC to take on the Thunder and the Timberwolves will look to unseat the red-hot Suns . But the game that I’m highlighting today is between two underperforming contenders, one that won it all and the other that was a game away from making it to the Finals.

It’s Warriors - Heat in Miami. These teams already met once this season and they’ll wrap up the season series Tuesday. Get the breakdown and bets for this cross-conference matchup, as well as the odds and lines for the rest of Tuesday’s games.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Warriors -1.5 (+105) | Heat +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: Warriors (-110) | Heat (-110)

Total: 226.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Warriors Straight-Up Record: 3-4

Warriors Against The Spread Record: 2-5

Heat Straight-Up Record: 2-5

Heat Against The Spread Record: 1-6

It’s been a rough go for the Warriors and Heat in the early part of the season. Both teams are on two-game losing streaks heading into Tuesday with essentially opposite reasons for their sub-.500 records. Golden State has the top-ranked offense and ranks last in defense. Miami’s contrast is less drastic, but it is bottom five in scoring and ranks 11th in defense. These teams played Thursday in California and the Dubs scored a decisive 123-110 victory.

The difference in the first meeting was Golden State’s 50-31 edge on the boards, including a 16-8 advantage on the offensive glass. The Warriors’ point total was the most the Heat have allowed this season and Steph Curry , who’s led the team in scoring every game so far, finished with 33 points and seven three-pointers. Miami has to be better on the boards and against the three when the champs come to town. Nothing it has shown thus far should inspire much confidence on either front. The Dubs will get another win against the Heat and this one goes over, as has been the case more often than not for both teams’ games this year.

BETS: Warriors -1.5 (+105); Over 226.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Spread: Bulls +1.5 (-110) | Nets -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bulls (+100) | Nets (-118)

Total: 230.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Magic +3.5 (-118) | Thunder -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Magic (+125) | Thunder (-150)

Total: 216.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Spread: Timberwolves +3.5 (-110) | Suns -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+140) | Suns (-167)

Total: 227.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

