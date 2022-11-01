ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard on NBA 75th Anniversary Team Snub: ‘Total Disrespect’

By Madison Williams
 5 days ago

The former Lakers center said in a recent interview that the snub made him question his nearly 18-year basketball career as a whole.

When the NBA 75th Anniversary Team was announced during the 2021–22 season, many fans thought one of the biggest snubs was three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard .

The current free agent center, who last played with the Lakers, is an eight-time All-Star, a one-time NBA champion and five-time All-NBA first team player, just to name a few of his accomplishments. Howard wondered what was missing in order for him to make the honorable list.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe on his podcast Club Shay Shay , Howard opened up about how the snub made him question his career in basketball as a whole.

“I was very surprised that I wasn’t put on the list,” Howard said. “When I saw that I wasn’t on the list, I was really upset. I really was just wanting to say, do I even want to play basketball no more? Like, what am I playing for? I’ve did all this stuff, I’ve accomplished all these things, I feel like I’ve been a great ambassador for the NBA and the game globally. I feel like that was just the disrespect, total disrespect.”

Howard is currently in his 18th year in the league and playing for his seventh team in his career. The 36-year-old didn’t mention anything about intentions to retire soon.

However, while speaking with Sharpe, Howard did express interest in joining the 2021–22 NBA Champion Warriors potentially in the future.

Daily Cover: Homers, Handshakes and Hoskins: The Long Road to the World Series

