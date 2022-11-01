ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Turner: Lakers Should Take ‘Very Hard Look’ at Trade for Him

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The Pacers center was asked if he’d make a deal if he were the Lakers.

Before this season, the Lakers shopped around to see what they could get in a potential trade involving Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029. One of the most intriguing potential deals that was reportedly considered was for Pacers center Myles Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield.

Eventually, Los Angeles opted against making a move but during an interview with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Turner was posed an interesting question. He was asked if he were the Lakers, would he pull the trigger on a deal for him that involved their two first-round picks?

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in,” Turner said on The Woj Pod . “I know what I can provide for a team—my leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor.

“But as far as pulling the trigger . . . I get paid to shoot. I’m not paid to make these calls so I couldn’t answer that,” he added.

His comments could be interpreted as a message to the Lakers to make a deal for him, but he later addressed the interview and the response it received.

“I understand that some of the things I might’ve said in that podcast could’ve gotten misconstrued answering hypothetical questions. This isn’t a hypothetical. I’m here in Indiana,” Turner told HoopsHype . “I’ve got real estate in Indiana. I’ve got a fan section in our own arena. I’m a Pacer. I’ve been a Pacer my entire career. I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy.”

The 26-year-old has been with Indiana since he was drafted in 2015 and is currently averaging 13 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

