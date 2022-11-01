Read full article on original website
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 4
1. LINC UP in Grand Rapids is hosting a networking event on Friday, November 4, to meet local candidates and learn about ballot proposals. The event runs from 5:30pm - 7pm. It's being held at the LINC UP building on Madison Avenue. Learn more at lincup.org. 2. The Hispanic Center...
Fox17
GRCC student 1 of 10 in nation to attend weekend retreat for blind musicians
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) student has been selected to attend a special event featuring an American Idol finalist. Tyler Zahnke, 25, is one of 10 blind musicians in the U.S. chosen to take part in a mentorship program in Arizona this weekend, according to GRCC.
Fox17
Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market takes place Nov. 6
Holiday shopping is now in full swing, and there's nothing better than a unique gift coming from the heart. The perfect place to find that gift is the Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market on Sunday. The Fulton Street Farmer's Market will be home to over 100 local makers...
Fox17
West Michigan to receive $3M toward lead control
LANSING, Mich. — West Michigan will receive more than $3 million toward lead prevention and control. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the funding stems from the state’s Children Health Insurance Program. We’re told eligible counties throughout the state received up to $1.5 million...
Fox17
West Michigan author aims to educate on Holocaust, addresses anti-semitic comments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prominent figures are under heat after comments of anti-semitism. It has been particularly apparent through American rapper Kanye West and basketball player Kyrie Irving. Both celebrities have faced consequences for the comments. Businesses have cut ties with the rapper, including Adidas. West was even escorted...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jayco
Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program. Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Who is the most famous person in Lansing?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season
The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
Fox17
Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Bishop McMurray of Renaissance Church of God in Christ dies at 63
Bishop Dennis J. McMurray of Renaissance Church of God in Christ has died, the church confirmed Wednesday.
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
lansingcitypulse.com
Code compliance cracks down on 'Eyesore' property
Wednesday, Nov. 2 — The property highlighted as City Pulse's "Eyesore of the Week" last week was swiftly targeted by city of Lansing code compliance officials. Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city, said that after the story appeared on Oct. 26 about 1702 Linval St. in Lansing, city code compliance officers visited the property. After inspecting the red-tagged home, the officer knocked on the door of a camper in the driveway of the home.
