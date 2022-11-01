ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 4

1. LINC UP in Grand Rapids is hosting a networking event on Friday, November 4, to meet local candidates and learn about ballot proposals. The event runs from 5:30pm - 7pm. It's being held at the LINC UP building on Madison Avenue. Learn more at lincup.org. 2. The Hispanic Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

West Michigan to receive $3M toward lead control

LANSING, Mich. — West Michigan will receive more than $3 million toward lead prevention and control. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the funding stems from the state’s Children Health Insurance Program. We’re told eligible counties throughout the state received up to $1.5 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Jayco

Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program. Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing all ran short on rain this growing season

The rainfall was below normal during our growing season here in southwest and south-central Michigan. Here’s a look at the slim values on rainfall. Below you are looking at the total rainfall from May 1 to November 1 this year. The east side of the state was even drier than our part of Lower Michigan. A few yellow squares east of Muskegon and northwest of Grand Rapids signify 25 inches to 30 inches of rain since May. Southern Kent County was much drier than northern Kent County.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
PORTAGE, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Code compliance cracks down on 'Eyesore' property

Wednesday, Nov. 2 — The property highlighted as City Pulse's "Eyesore of the Week" last week was swiftly targeted by city of Lansing code compliance officials. Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city, said that after the story appeared on Oct. 26 about 1702 Linval St. in Lansing, city code compliance officers visited the property. After inspecting the red-tagged home, the officer knocked on the door of a camper in the driveway of the home.
LANSING, MI

