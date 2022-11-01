Read full article on original website
MISSING PERSONS: Bastrop Police searching for missing woman and her child
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police needs help locating 32-year-old Jaisley Ann Green, also known as Jaisley Morgan and Jaisley Stanely, and her three-year-old son, Beaux Morgan. Green’s family filed a missing person report on November 2, 2022, saying that they had not been in contact with Green in the past two weeks.
Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants for the Distribution of Narcotics.
