Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood turned to social media on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off her son's Halloween costume, and it's something her fans will love. Underwood posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing what appears to be her oldest son, Isaiah, dressed up as an old man for Halloween.
Walker Hayes’ Youngest Daughters Are Starting to Steal the Show
Watch out for Walker Hayes' youngest daughters. Loxley and Everly are beginning to show that they're up for the "Y'all Life" singer's song-and-dance moments on TikTok and Instagram. Oldest daughter Lela is Hayes' OG dance partner, and she still leads the way when her father wants to create a new...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Kelly Lang Shows off Her Sexy Side on ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ [Exclusive Premiere]
From the moment Kelly Lang recorded her cover of the Tina Turner classic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” she knew she wanted to create a sexy music video to go with it. The singer-songwriter just wasn’t sure if she actually wanted to star in it.
Alan Jackson Tributes Loretta Lynn With Song He Wrote for His Mother [Watch]
Alan Jackson's acoustic tribute to Loretta Lynn was one of the highlights of CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn broadcast. His personal performance was of a song called "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" that he wrote when his mother died in 2017.
Carrie Underwood + Family Had ‘the Best Day’ During Amazing Trip to NASA [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took their two sons to NASA for a fun family outing, and they shared a string of out-of-this-world pictures from the experience, which she calls "the best day." The country superstar turned to Instagram on Friday (Nov. 5) to share a series of photos from...
Miranda Lambert and Her Husband Brendan Recreate the Addams Family for Halloween
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Classic films were a major category for country singers this Halloween, and Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan were game. The couple dressed up as the Addams Family, bringing in help from their furry friends. Lambert was Morticia Addams while Brendan McLoughlin was her husband Gomez.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam Williams, Comes Out as Gay in New Music Video + Interview
Hank Williams Jr.'s son, country singer Sam Williams, has come out as gay in the music video for his new song, "Tilted Crown," and a subsequent interview. Williams' new video loosely documents his growing up, and it shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the first time. As People...
Taylor Swift Becomes the First Artist Ever to Hold All Top 10 Spots on the Billboard Hot 100
Less than two weeks after the arrival of her new album, Midnights, Taylor Swift is already hitting historic new benchmarks: The album's songs have a monopoly on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Swift is now the first artist in the chart's 64-year history to hold all 10 top spots at...
Sadie Robertson and Husband Christian Huff Are Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘Another Little Miracle’
A new baby is joining the Duck Dynasty family! Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child, according to a sweet family shot on Robertson's social media. "Another little miracle is in motion," she writes alongside a picture of herself, Huff and their 18-month-old daughter Honey,...
Mike Gossin Reunites With Gloriana’s Cheyenne Kimball in New ‘Let’s Ride’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Mike Gossin reunites with his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball for his new song, "Let's Ride," and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the video for the song first in this exclusive premiere. Gossin has been hard at work on a solo project. "Let's Ride" reunites him with Kimball...
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Luke Bryan Stopping by ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ Ahead of CMA Awards
Country artists and fans are gearing up for the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9) on ABC, and there are plenty of exciting programs on ABC and ESPN in the days leading up to the show. CMA Week officially kicks off with On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA...
Carrie Underwood Has a Wild Girls’ Night Out in ‘Hate My Heart’ Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is going out! The country star rounded up her gal pals for a girls' night out in her new "Hate My Heart" music video. The video opens with several women slamming doors on the men in their lives before diving into various breakup coping mechanisms. Underwood, of course, takes to the gym — and shows off those famous legs in the process. The others turn to things like online shopping, ice cream and chick flicks, as well as swiping through dating apps. Meanwhile, Jenny decides to carve her name into her ex's leather seats — a nod to Underwood's song "Before He Cheats."
Travis Tritt, Chris Janson Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due to Tritt’s Knee Injury
Travis Tritt is clearing his November tour calendar, including the remaining dates he was scheduled to play with Chris Janson for their co-headlining Can't Miss Tour. Tritt announced the news on his social media, explaining that he's taking time off to recover from an injury that's been bothering him for a while.
TikTok Sensation Nathan Wilson Wrote ‘Meant for You’ for Someone He Thought He Was Meant For [Exclusive Premiere]
Nathan Wilson has always tapped his foot to the beat bumping in his head. “I was always getting in trouble in class for doing it,” the Kentucky native tells Taste of Country in a recent interview. “My mom took me to the doctor's office to see if I have ADHD (Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity disorder), and they were like, ‘Yeah, your kid's messed up and he needs medicine" [Laughs]
Dolly Parton Joins Jimmy Fallon for Fun New Holiday Song ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas’ [Listen]
Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon are calling attention to the awkward post-Halloween period in a new song titled "Almost Too Early for Christmas." The track brings to light what many people ponder during this time of year. Halloween is in the books and Thanksgiving is on the horizon; however, many jump right into the spirit of Christmas. They poke fun at the juxtaposition that puts jack-o-lanterns and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on the same aisle at the store.
Dress Like Beth Dutton or Rip Wheeler With These ‘Yellowstone’-Themed Halloween Costumes
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) While Rip Wheeler's look is pretty basic, it's not complete without his Yellowstone jacket and sunglasses, which is included in this kit. Spirit also sells Rip's gloves and a cowboy hat separately. Grab a pair of blue jeans and boots to finish the look. How...
Runaway June Kick Off New Chapter With ‘Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)’ [Listen]
Runaway June are ushering in a new era with their new song “Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things).”. The upbeat singalong offering is the first with new lead vocalist Stevie Woodward, who joins Natalie Stovall and original member Jennifer Wayne and replaces previous frontwoman Naomi Cooke. “Broken Hearts (Do Broken...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy, Avery, Celebrates His First Halloween [Picture]
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their first child, Avery, into the world on Oct. 24, and the new addition was just in time to celebrate his first Halloween. The McCreerys shared a photo of their Halloween festivities with their newborn, which involved hanging out in pumpkin-themed costumes on the big night. The couple wore matching pumpkin T-shirts, while Avery, asleep in his mom's arms, sported an orange onesie with a pumpkin and white stripes.
