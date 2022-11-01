ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep girls' volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 Venice at #1 Granada Hills

#3 Taft at #2 El Camino Real

NOTES: Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 Eagle Rock at #1 Birmingham

#3 San Pedro at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

NOTES: Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Monday

Legacy d. Sherman Oaks CES, 25-21, 25-13, 25-28

Granada Hills Kennedy d. King/Drew, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 15-7

Los Angeles University d. Franklin, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Quarterfinal, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#6 Bravo at #3 Marquez

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Legacy

#3 Marquez/#6 Bravo at #2 Los Angeles University

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Monday

Girls Leadership d. Arleta, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14

WISH d. Los Angeles, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14

Foshay d. Vaughn, 21-25, 25-21, 9-25, 26-24, 17-15

Los Angeles CES d. Triumph, 25-18, 25-12, 25-9

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 WISH at #1 Girls Leadership

#3 Foshay at #2 Los Angeles CES

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Monday

Rancho Dominguez d. Lakeview, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-11

Elizabeth d. University Prep Value, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14

Larchmont d. East Valley, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22

New West d. Downtown Magnets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Elizabeth at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#3 Larchmont at #2 New West

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Monday

Belmont d. Collins, 25-6, 25-13, 25-14

Math/Science d. Dymally, 25-21, 19-25, 25-13, 25-8

Fulton d. Magnolia Science, 25-29, 25-18, 25-20

Sun Valley Magnet d. Animo Venice, 16-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Math/Science at #1 Belmont

#3 Fulton at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

