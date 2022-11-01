Read full article on original website
'So Goes Apple, So Goes The Market'? What Apple's Move Lower Means For The S&P 500
Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. During the rally from the pandemic low,...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare
Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Donald Trump Sold, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Former President Donald Trump was known for his rants on Twitter that took on people and companies. One rant about a famous technology company backfired and kept Trump from big profits. Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to being outspoken and sharing his opinions on a range of topics....
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Here Are 3 Reasons Why Rising Interest Rates Complicate Trying To Time The Market
Since the 1960s, the idea that financial markets accurately reflect the underlying value of traded stocks has been widely recognized. It is built on the idea that investors make buy or sell decisions based on a logical assessment of a company's future cash flow, meaning they take into account all pertinent facts and that markets efficiently distribute capital to businesses.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vir Biotechnology
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Vir Biotechnology VIR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
Analyzing BP's Short Interest
BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
These 2 Large Cap Dividend Payers Outperformed S&P 500 By Over 20% During 2008 Financial Crisis
During a recession, investors should seek firms with solid fundamentals and a strong track record of better-than-expected earnings performances. These firms are typically defensive investments in sectors such as consumer staples, utilities, industrials, software technologies, and health care. Although technology has taken a beating, as the NASDAQ is down roughly...
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock
Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Focus Finl Partners
Focus Finl Partners FOCS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Focus Finl Partners has an average price target of $42.5 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $36.00.
Expert Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics
Within the last quarter, PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average price target of $49.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $44.00.
11 Analysts Have This to Say About Illumina
Within the last quarter, Illumina ILMN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $243.18 versus the current price of Illumina at $221.49, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Illumina...
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $15.25 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $10.00.
