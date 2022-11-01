ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Federal Prosecutors Charge Ex-CEOs of MoviePass, Parent Company in Alleged Fraud Scheme

The former CEOs of MoviePass and its parent company have been charged with fraud, according to the Justice Department. The indictment alleges that Theodore Farnsworth and Mitchell Lowe misled investors and were aware that the company's unlimited movie offer was unsustainable at $9.95 per month. The former CEOs are charged...
Reuters

Italy allows minors and the sick to leave migrant ship

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian authorities on Sunday allowed minors and people in need of urgent medical care to disembark from a German-flagged vessel in the Sicilian port of Catania, the NGO running the ship said.

