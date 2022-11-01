Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' Will Carry Nearly 10,000 People
'Icon of the Seas,' the next world’s largest cruise ship, will sail the Caribbean and will be able to carry nearly 10,000 people, including passengers and crew.
Explore French Polynesia With Paul Gauguin Cruises
Sail with Paul Gauguin Cruises aboard their intimate ship for a once-in-a-lifetime trip filled with culture and adventure in the Islands of Tahiti.
Why You Need to Visit the Cayman Islands
Discover the secluded charms of The Sister Islands: Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.
10 Ways to Experience the Cayman Islands
Packed with stunning beaches, adventurous excursions, and delicious dining, the Cayman Islands is an ideal choice for a rejuvenating trip.
What It's Like Sailing on a Disney European River Cruise
A writer brings her family on a European river cruise with Adventures by Disney—designed for families with kids as young as 5 that cruise the Danube, Rhine and Seine rivers in Europe.
New 7-Week River Cruises Sail Through 15 European Countries
River cruise lines AmaWaterways and Uniworld have launched weeks-long journeys that sail to myriad UNESCO World Heritage sites, countries and cities in Europe and beyond.
In Japan, Skiing the Volcanic Island of Rishiri
Off the northwestern tip of Japan lies Rishiri, a volcanic island whose remoteness makes it a prime adventure travel destination.
Things to Know Before Going on an Arctic Cruise
From how to stay warm to what to pack, here's what you should know before going on a cruise to the Arctic.
A Guide on Where to Ski, Stay, and Eat in Whistler, Canada
Whistler is one of Canada's most popular winter destinations. Here's where you can find the best ski runs, hotels, restaurants, and excursions in town.
Icelandair's Sale Offers Discounted Flights to Europe
The Icelandair sale includes destinations like Berlin, Munich, Paris, and more. It ends on October 23.
Your Next Safari Lodge Could Be a Marriott—We Took a Closer Look
In early 2023, the world’s largest hotel chain will open its first safari lodge under the luxury JW Marriott brand in Kenya’s renowned Masai Mara National Reserve.
What It’s Like to Go on a Modern Adventure Tour of Machu Picchu, Peru
One AFAR editor joined Chef Neal Fraser, plus a few stellar local guides, for a seven-day tour of Peru with Modern Adventure in May 2022. Here’s what it was like.
What a Bare Feet Tour of Ireland Is Like
On the (literal) heels of Emmy-winning TV host and professional dancer Mickela Mallozzi, one writer takes a spin around the Emerald Isle with Bare Feet Tours.
Review: What it's Like to Spend a Week at The Ranch Italy
After spending a week at The Ranch Italy in Fiuggi, here is one traveler's review of the iconic wellness retreat, The Ranch Malibu's, newest location.
What it's Like to White Water Raft the Nile in Uganda
While staying at Wildwaters Lodge near Jinja, one writer learns what it is like to raft the Nile River in Uganda.
How Jezza Williams Is Changing Adventure Travel in New Zealand
Jezza Williams, who founded Makingtrax, is working to evolve inclusive travel—and often using his own body as a litmus test to prove what’s possible.
Why Thanksgiving Is the Best Time to Travel
Why one writer always travels for Thanksgiving and her tips for how to pull it off while still safeguarding some Thanksgiving traditions.
JetBlue Discusses Plans to Start Flying to Europe in 2023
JetBlue plans to expand its Europe service beyond London and has hinted at one of its top contenders for new Europe destinations.
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years and is visible throughout North America.
“Travel Tales by AFAR” Podcast S3, Ep4: J.R. Harris
In the fourth episode of season 3 of “Travel Tales by AFAR,” explorer J.R. Harris road trips to Canada and Maine—and reflects on his 78 years of adventures.
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0