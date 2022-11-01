ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nikola Cuts Production Guidance, Sending Stock Down Despite Strong Earnings Report

Nikola's third-quarter loss was narrower than expected, and its revenue was higher than expected. But it trimmed its production guidance for the full year and declined to provide guidance for 2023. Nikola made progress on its plan to build out a hydrogen refueling network to support its upcoming fuel-cell trucks.
Shonda Rhimes Is Among the Creators Unhappy With Netflix's Mid-Video Ads, Sources Say

Shonda Rhimes, the high-powered producer behind "Bridgerton," is among creators who have told Netflix they feel midroll advertising disrupts their storytelling, sources say. Intrepid Pictures, which makes films and series such as "The Haunting of Hill House," has also expressed displeasure with the concept, sources say. Netflix has told creators...
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now." Cano Health Inc: "I think it's...

