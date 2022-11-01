Read full article on original website
Alan Jackson Tributes Loretta Lynn With Song He Wrote for His Mother [Watch]
Alan Jackson's acoustic tribute to Loretta Lynn was one of the highlights of CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn broadcast. His personal performance was of a song called "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" that he wrote when his mother died in 2017.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam Williams, Comes Out as Gay in New Music Video + Interview
Hank Williams Jr.'s son, country singer Sam Williams, has come out as gay in the music video for his new song, "Tilted Crown," and a subsequent interview. Williams' new video loosely documents his growing up, and it shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the first time. As People...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood turned to social media on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off her son's Halloween costume, and it's something her fans will love. Underwood posted a video to her Instagram Story on Friday, showing what appears to be her oldest son, Isaiah, dressed up as an old man for Halloween.
Leslie Jordan’s Light Shines in New LoCash + Blanco Brown Collab, ‘Let It Slide’ [Watch]
After several teases of his upcoming collaboration with LoCash and Blanco Brown, Leslie Jordan’s jubilant new song “Let It Slide” is finally out. The feel-good country-trap tune and its accompanying music video are the first posthumous musical releases since Jordan's tragic death last month. Filmed in a...
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Craig Morgan Finds Lessons in the Hard Times in ‘How You Make a Man’ Video [Watch]
Craig Morgan will release the deluxe version of his album, God, Family, Country, on Veteran's Day (Nov. 11). The project features four brand new songs, including "How You Make a Man," an anthem to the hard life lessons that serve to shape a person. The singer also released a music video, which tells the story of the song, on Thursday (Oct. 27).
Scotty McCreery Spends NFL Sunday With His Brand-New Baby Boy: ‘Go Pats, Buddy’ [Photo]
Scotty McCreery's got an adorable football buddy to watch the New England Patriots game with this Sunday (Oct. 30): His six-day-old son, Avery. McCreery shared a snapshot of the father-son bonding moment on social media, with baby Avery dressed in a Pats jersey, just like his dad. "Avery's first NFL Sunday! Go Pats, buddy!" the singer wrote in the caption of his post.
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Scotty McCreery, Wife Gabi Take New Baby Home: ‘Welcome Home, Avery!’
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have officially brought their first child, Merrick Avery, home. The couple shared a photo on social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26) showing the new family of three looking happy after finally returning from the hospital. In the photo, the singer and his family stands...
Jessica Willis Fisher’s First Meeting With Her Now-Husband Got Overshadowed by Lady A [Exclusive]
Jessica Willis Fisher doesn't remember all the details of the first time she met her husband, Sean Fisher, but there is one thing she knows for certain: They would likely have never crossed paths if it wasn't for their shared love of music. Fisher opens up about the details of...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy, Avery, Celebrates His First Halloween [Picture]
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their first child, Avery, into the world on Oct. 24, and the new addition was just in time to celebrate his first Halloween. The McCreerys shared a photo of their Halloween festivities with their newborn, which involved hanging out in pumpkin-themed costumes on the big night. The couple wore matching pumpkin T-shirts, while Avery, asleep in his mom's arms, sported an orange onesie with a pumpkin and white stripes.
Lainey Wilson Spills What She Stole From the ‘Yellowstone’ Set
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) During a rapid-fire round of burning Yellowstone questions (coming to ToC's YouTube channel very soon), Wilson stopped down to elaborate. "I have not told anybody this," she starts, talking to Taste of Country Nights. "It's not technically me stealing." "There was one day where I...
Kelly Lang Shows off Her Sexy Side on ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ [Exclusive Premiere]
From the moment Kelly Lang recorded her cover of the Tina Turner classic “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” she knew she wanted to create a sexy music video to go with it. The singer-songwriter just wasn’t sure if she actually wanted to star in it.
Television’s ‘The Goldbergs’ Are Set to Go Country [Exclusive Photos]
Wednesday night's (Nov. 2) episode of The Goldbergs will find the ABC family at a country and western bar, line dancing. Exclusive photos shared first by Taste of Country recall the glory of 1980s country music and the early line dancing craze. Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) can be seen throughout...
Leslie Jordan to Appear on New Season of ‘MTV Cribs’
Fans will be posthumously invited into the home of the late Leslie Jordan on Season 19 of MTV Cribs. The 30-minute installment will feature Jordan giving the audience a personal tour of his home, alongside other celebrities featured in the episode. The actor's 'crib' is expected to be showcased in...
Wynonna Judd Says She Sometimes Feels Her Late Mother’s Criticism Onstage: ‘And I Talk Back’
Wynonna Judd has been performing without her late mother, Naomi Judd, on the Judds' Final Tour, but she says she's still with her — and in some ways, their famously complicated relationship hasn't changed. The mother-daughter duo's often fiery relationship was tabloid and television fodder for decades, and during...
Mike Gossin Reunites With Gloriana’s Cheyenne Kimball in New ‘Let’s Ride’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Mike Gossin reunites with his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball for his new song, "Let's Ride," and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the video for the song first in this exclusive premiere. Gossin has been hard at work on a solo project. "Let's Ride" reunites him with Kimball...
