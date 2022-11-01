ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]

Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Nate Smith Is Finding Country Success, 15 Years After Nashville Broke His Heart — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy, Avery, Celebrates His First Halloween [Picture]

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their first child, Avery, into the world on Oct. 24, and the new addition was just in time to celebrate his first Halloween. The McCreerys shared a photo of their Halloween festivities with their newborn, which involved hanging out in pumpkin-themed costumes on the big night. The couple wore matching pumpkin T-shirts, while Avery, asleep in his mom's arms, sported an orange onesie with a pumpkin and white stripes.
Lainey Wilson Spills What She Stole From the ‘Yellowstone’ Set

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) During a rapid-fire round of burning Yellowstone questions (coming to ToC's YouTube channel very soon), Wilson stopped down to elaborate. "I have not told anybody this," she starts, talking to Taste of Country Nights. "It's not technically me stealing." "There was one day where I...
Leslie Jordan to Appear on New Season of ‘MTV Cribs’

Fans will be posthumously invited into the home of the late Leslie Jordan on Season 19 of MTV Cribs. The 30-minute installment will feature Jordan giving the audience a personal tour of his home, alongside other celebrities featured in the episode. The actor's 'crib' is expected to be showcased in...
