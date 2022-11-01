We’re only one episode into season two of The White Lotus and we’re already invested in a (mostly) new cast of characters and the sumptuous Italian setting. Just like that, we’ve moved on from piña coladas to Aperol spritzes. Armond who? Shane what? We’ve got no-nonsense resort manager Valentina (the wonderful Sabrina Impacciatore) and Theo James stripping down to his nethers in full view of Aubrey Plaza. What a way to kick things off. As we look forward to the second episode, we’re already starting to wonder how things will unravel over the course of the season, because we know they will. We’ve already addressed the big question of who will die by the end, but there’s still plenty left to speculate about. Here are some of the burning questions we’re pondering heading into episode two.

