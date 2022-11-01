Read full article on original website
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
5 burning questions for The White Lotus season 2, episode 2
We’re only one episode into season two of The White Lotus and we’re already invested in a (mostly) new cast of characters and the sumptuous Italian setting. Just like that, we’ve moved on from piña coladas to Aperol spritzes. Armond who? Shane what? We’ve got no-nonsense resort manager Valentina (the wonderful Sabrina Impacciatore) and Theo James stripping down to his nethers in full view of Aubrey Plaza. What a way to kick things off. As we look forward to the second episode, we’re already starting to wonder how things will unravel over the course of the season, because we know they will. We’ve already addressed the big question of who will die by the end, but there’s still plenty left to speculate about. Here are some of the burning questions we’re pondering heading into episode two.
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody one of country music's legendary couples in George & Tammy trailer
It’s hard to find a duo that defined country music as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones did during their time together. Literally dubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year union, the two had a passionate and tumultuous relationship that helped create classics of the genre like “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their bittersweet post-divorce song “Two Story House.” Now, that winding tale of country’s iconic partnership is being unraveled in the first trailer for Showtime’s George & Tammy.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday November 4 to Sunday November 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Millie Bobby Brown is back as Enola Holmes. Netflix, Friday,...
Love Is Blind's host responds to accusation the reality series cuts Black women from the cast
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has responded to comments made by a former contestant that the Netflix competition reality series consistently sidelines Black women. Love Is Blind is currently in the midst of its third season. “People gravitate to who they gravitate to,” Lachey tells Entertainment Tonight of the...
Hey, at least Westworld's cast will still get paid like it's getting a final season
Reports have already begun to trickle out about the whys behind HBO’s decision to cancel Westworld this weekend, and it turns out that this was not, by all accounts, one of those elaborate and multi-layered narrative conundrums that the show so loved to traffic in, but more of a caveman murder mystery: Show cost too much, show lose ratings, show get hit by rock.
‘Bridgerton’: Fans Think Season 1 Is Better Than Season 2
Fans are anticipating the release of 'Bridgerton' Season 3, but some fans think that Season 1 is better than Season 2.
HBO Max is going to go ahead and un-revive Degrassi, actually, thanks
Ten months after it announced that it would be reviving long-running, beloved Canadian teen drama Degrassi, HBO Max has made a stunning announcement this evening: Nah. This is per Deadline, which reports that the Degrassi revival has been the latest series to get cut by the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service, even though it was announced with a full series order back in January. Of course, January 2022 was a very different time for a then-still-un-Discovery’d Warner Bros., i.e., back before incoming CEO David Zaslav started taking his chainsaw to the company’s various streaming offerings.
Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt Among Celebrities Telling Stories of U.S. Military Heroes in ‘American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes’
“American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes” is returning to U.S. airwaves on Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — with Emmy nominee Rob Riggle reprising as this year’s host. The multitalented actor is a Marine Corps veteran with credits in film and television ranging from 2022’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” to the adult comedy series “American Dad!” The TV special is a collection of dozens of stories about American heroes in military history told by celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Gayle King, Edward Norton, Sarah Paulson, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt and Hilary Swank, among others. Presented by Northrop Grumman and...
14 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants That Are Actually Worth Visiting And 8 Worth Avoiding, According To Fans Who've Eaten There
These reviews range from "tender, full of flavor, and perfectly done" to "the filthiest, most disgusting, and overpriced meal I've ever had."
HBO abruptly cancels Westworld
Sorry, violent delight fans: Those violent ends have come at last, as HBO announced today that it’s cancelling its sprawling sci-fi series Westworld after four seasons on the air—and without the fifth season that series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were reportedly hoping to get in to cover the “one last game” promised in the show’s now-series finale.
Why Squid Game's success makes Lee Jung-jae "hugely sad"
Squid Game was a serious sensation, a critically acclaimed crossover hit, a pop culture punchline, and a ready-made Halloween costume all rolled into one. It was also, remember, a dystopian horror full of prescient commentary on capitalism. Like The Hunger Games before it, Hollywood frequently misses the point (or perhaps proves it) by gleefully buying into the entertainment value of bloodsport. But star Lee Jung-jae has definitely not forgotten the Netflix series’ message.
Wakanda Forever's Winston Duke joins the cast of Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy
Winston Duke has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Fall Guy, THR reports, adding yet another big name to the list of folks signing on for Gosling’s stuntman-focused action-adventure. Duke—who’ll be showing up on screen soon in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and who showed off his more comedic side a few years back in Jordan Peele’s Us—has joined David Leitcth’s adaptation of the ’80s Lee Majors TV series.
WB Discovery’s David Zaslav attempts to memory hole Fantastic Beasts, open to more from J.K. Rowling
It’s probably just a coincidence that at the same time J.K. Rowling descended further into trans-exclusionary radical feminism, her Wizarding World spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise began to crumble (the series, with its controversial cast, went out with a whimper of a third film as plans for the final two films have seemingly stalled). But neither opposition nor failure will deter the embattled author, who is famously content with her royalty cheques. And new Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav would be happy to give her another one.
Sure, that HBO Max - Discovery Plus hybrid service will cost more, but at least it'll also have more ads
We’ve known for a while now that Warner Bros. Discovery—having now successfully schlorped together into the entertainment industry’s latest multi-headed merger beast—was going to be jamming its two streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, into one similarly Frankenstein’d package. We’ve already seen plenty of effects from that move, which is expected to go into effect in spring of 2023, most notably in the form of the mass culling of projects from HBO Max’s library in order to “make room” for all that fresh Discovery reality content. Now, though, executives for the company have started talking about the nuts and bolts of the merger, revealing the exciting effects it’ll have for the home consumer. For instance, current HBO Max subscriber: How excited are you to learn that you can expect a price increase for the service, and a higher volume of ads on its ad-supported tier?
The queen's death "reactivated a sense of purpose" on the set of The Crown
The Crown has been one of Netflix’s most acclaimed original releases since its premiere in 2016, but. will be on it than ever when the fifth season launches next week. Between the increased scrutiny of the real British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September and how the new episodes depict events from fairly recent history, the pressure is on.
