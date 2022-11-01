ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs for October 2022

Throughout 2022, we've seen dividend stocks and dividend ETFs hold up much better than the S&P 500. As the bear market has deepened, investors have pivoted back to defensive sectors and themes, including utilities, low volatility and value. Much of the trend from the 1st half of the year was losing less than the market, but October turned out to be the opposite. Dividend ETFs had a terrific month with all major dividend strategies posting gains of 10% or more.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Benzinga

Analyzing BP's Short Interest

BP's BP short percent of float has risen 3.23% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.66 million shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.

For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ

Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has scored about a $13 billion gain on Chevron and Occidental - and now the 2 energy stocks rank among its biggest bets

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has scored a $13 billion gain on Chevron and Occidental stock. Berkshire's energy bets cost it about $30 billion, and are now worth a combined $43 billion. Chevron stock has surged 52% this year, while Occidental shares have soared 134%. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has notched...
Benzinga

Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
Benzinga

Here Are 3 Reasons Why Rising Interest Rates Complicate Trying To Time The Market

Since the 1960s, the idea that financial markets accurately reflect the underlying value of traded stocks has been widely recognized. It is built on the idea that investors make buy or sell decisions based on a logical assessment of a company's future cash flow, meaning they take into account all pertinent facts and that markets efficiently distribute capital to businesses.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy