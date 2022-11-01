ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Nonprofits clean up ‘dirty little secret’ of oil and gas industry: abandoned wells

By Terry L Jones, Floodlight
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKQ3h_0iuQWEUV00

Curtis Shuck stands next to one of the abandoned, uncapped wells he saw in Montana in 2019. (Photo courtesy Well Done Foundation)

The following story was first published by Floodlight , a nonprofit newsroom that investigates the powerful interests stalling climate action.

Curtis Shuck stumbled upon what he calls one of the oil and gas industry’s “dirty little secrets” while visiting Montana for a work-related trip in 2019. It was a rusted, uncapped oil well in the middle of a wheat field — literally a hole in the ground. And there wasn’t just one; there were several.

“These were images that I could not get out of my mind that day,” Shuck said. At the time, he had worked for 30 years in the oil and gas industry. “I was alarmed, disappointed, embarrassed and shocked that the industry would leave something like this behind without at least cleaning up after itself. I could not ‘unsee’ this stuff.”

The wells aren’t just eyesores. They can leak hydrogen sulfide, benzene and arsenic into the groundwater and are a significant source of methane — a highly flammable, powerful gas that traps heat in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Shuck’s discovery in Montana led him to establish the Well Done Foundation, a nonprofit organization that in the past year has plugged more than 22 orphaned and abandoned oil wells in nine states.

But there are at least one million more abandoned wells to plug. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Package provides up to $4.7 billion to plug some of them, including $560 million awarded this year to 24 states to address some of the worst polluting wells. Some estimates say the cost to close all of the abandoned wells could be several times more than the amount provided in the infrastructure law.

The wells, in backyards, fields and even community parks, were abandoned by oil and gas companies that went bankrupt over the decades. Regulations requiring the wells to be closed, or plugged, didn’t even exist till the middle of the 20th century. But the problem isn’t just historical. One investigation showed the number of such wells has increased 12% since 2008, as companies that were active in the hydraulic fracturing boom defaulted.

“Bankruptcy is the business plan for many oil companies,” said Scott Eustis, community science director for the Louisiana-based environmental advocacy group Healthy Gulf.

“If the USA wants to tackle the methane issue, we need a larger policy shift, a just transition, because we are likely to see many more wells abandoned at a faster rate in the near future,” he said. “I think we must focus on hiring more workers and getting more of them plugged, in whatever form that takes.”

Companies that drill on federal land are required to provide a bond to plug wells when they are done with them, but a 2019 Government Accountability Office report found that in more than 80% of cases, the bonds didn’t provide nearly enough money to properly close the wells. According to the report, the average bond was $2,122 per well. The cost to cap wells starts at about $65,000, said Adam Peltz, a senior attorney at the Environmental Defense Fund who studies the abandoned and orphaned well problem.

He points out, however, that federal wells represent just 10% of the onshore wells in the country—the majority are on state land, where oil and gas producers are often allowed to post a single bond for all of their wells in an area or a state. That amount is generally enough to close and cap just a fraction of the wells. “It’s woefully underfunded,” he said.

In addition to bonding, since 1993, oil and gas companies in Louisiana have had to pay a small fee on the oil and gas they produce to help pay to clean up the orphaned wells. Mike Moncla, president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, said there’s simply not enough money to plug all of the historically abandoned wells.

The industry lobbying group, the American Petroleum Institute, in response to a request for comment about the rate of abandoned wells, directed Floodlight to its blog post about new well plugging standards.

“ Today, a company cannot just walk away from a well, and most producing states require a bond or other form of assurance from the well owner to provide financial support for future well plugging and remediation,” according to the post. “The vast majority of orphaned wells to be addressed date to the 1800s and early 1900s.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Making a difference

Enter nonprofit foundations like Well Done.

Shuck’s foundation solicits donations from individuals and corporations in exchange for a certificate showing they have offset a portion of their carbon footprint through the plugging of a well. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, of Austin, Texas, has supported the work, saying in part , it aligns with the company’s environmental, social and governance mission.

“To date, we have not accepted a single dollar of taxpayer money,” Shuck said. “We feel there is a market-based approach to handling the work we do.” A $140 donation, for example, offsets 20 metric tons of carbon, according to Well Done.

Well Done has capped oil wells in nine states, including three in Louisiana and more on tap in Caddo Parish this year.

“The whole notion of climate change is so overwhelming,” Shuck said. “It sometimes feels like nothing I do really matters. So you feel helpless. What’s awesome about our work is that we are making a difference. One well at a time.”

Louisiana is on tap to receive $25 million of the $560 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to plug up to 900 abandoned wells the state has deemed high priority. There are more than 4,600 abandoned and orphaned wells in Louisiana.

Environmental Innovators of America, an Oklahoma nonprofit created by top executives from several oil and gas companies, is going after private donations from large corporations to fund their work. The federal money allocated for plugging wells has too much red tape and bureaucracy to bother dealing with, according to Derek Williamson, one of the founders of the group. It is focusing on Oklahoma for now but has longer term plans to operate in Louisiana and other fossil fuel producing states. Fellow Environmental Partners, also based in Oklahoma, is a third nonprofit focused on closing the abandoned wells.

Williamson nor Shuck blame the oil and gas industry for how out of control the issue is.

Williamson said there is a lot of interest in getting the wells closed, but few people want to donate their money. Environmental Innovators is also using carbon offsets to entice people to donate.

“It is very difficult to raise money around this cause,” Williamson said. “This is probably not the way we saw our vision in the beginning, but it is the way the reality of the world has turned our vision.”

As vast as the orphaned well problem is, Peltz says that the appearance of the nonprofits on the scene to help with the problem is welcome.

“The scale of this problem is so vast, we need 100% of all plugging resources,” he said. “The more the merrier.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Nonprofits clean up ‘dirty little secret’ of oil and gas industry: abandoned wells appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals

DENVER – A report by the Sierra Club faults dozens of utilities that provide a major chunk of U.S. electric generation for failing to speed up their decarbonization efforts.  “For the sake of our communities and planet, we must do everything in our power to create a clean, renewable electric grid by 2030,” the Sierra’s […] The post Report says many utilities are slow-walking clean energy goals appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
COLORADO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions from CF Industries’ manufacturing complex in Ascension Parish. It would transport […] The post Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?

Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy. How broad a role […] The post States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WISCONSIN STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve

President Joe Biden will authorize the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves on Wednesday, part of an effort to lower gas prices as polling shows concerns over inflation are likely to hurt Democrats in congressional elections next month. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a four-site complex of deep […] The post In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

With shutdown of Cantrell’s nonprofit, what will happen to private funds?

NEW ORLEANS – A lawyer for Forward Together New Orleans, the nonprofit holding the purse strings for several of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s city-sponsored social welfare programs, has said the organization will shut down following a government subpoena and a legal dispute between its governing board and its sole staffer. Attorney Allen Miller told […] The post With shutdown of Cantrell’s nonprofit, what will happen to private funds? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

Judge rejects lawsuit to stop groups surveilling drop boxes, citing First Amendment protections

PHOENIX – A federal judge denied a bid to shut down efforts by a group that has been surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa County, saying that it would violate the First Amendment rights of the watchers. Two separate lawsuits have been filed aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa and Yavapai […] The post Judge rejects lawsuit to stop groups surveilling drop boxes, citing First Amendment protections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture

This story is published in partnership with Floodlight, Louisiana Illuminator, The Guardian, KALB-TV and The Lens.  A carbon capture project proposed for a central Louisiana power plant has been dubbed “Project Diamond Vault” by its owner, Louisiana utility Cleco. The utility says the project will have “precious value” to the company, customers and state. Yet less than […] The post Louisiana project highlights unknowns of carbon capture appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if Democrats keep control of the U.S. House and gain a few more Democratic seats in the Senate, then “the first bill that I will send to Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.”  He also told supporters at a Democratic National Committee event that […] The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.

Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
VIRGINIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

With fuel tax in jeopardy, audit finds electric vehicle fees inadequate

Louisiana stands to lose over $320 million in fuel tax revenues over the next 10 years unless state lawmakers do more to keep up with America’s transition to electric vehicles.  The message came from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, which submitted a report to the legislature Wednesday that highlighted how the state’s motor fuel tax […] The post With fuel tax in jeopardy, audit finds electric vehicle fees inadequate appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Supreme Court justices cast doubt on affirmative action in college admissions

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday questioned the legality of race-conscious policies in college admissions, as the justices weighed two cases that could upend the admissions process many colleges use to try to boost diversity on campus.  At issue are two cases that challenge the lawfulness of affirmative action at Harvard […] The post U.S. Supreme Court justices cast doubt on affirmative action in college admissions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

Superintendent blames Louisiana’s teacher certification backlog on lack of manpower

The Louisiana Department of Education will receive some 36,000 applications for teacher certifications this year, ranging from first-time educators to those who want to become principals or specialize in certain fields. But with only a few full-time employees handling those requests, the state’s top public education official said reducing a backlog will remain a challenge. […] The post Superintendent blames Louisiana’s teacher certification backlog on lack of manpower appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence

This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian.  NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds

A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made six years ago say the results should allay fears that curtailing the incentive would kill jobs or drive investment out of town.    The study, released Tuesday, focused on the state’s […] The post Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Addiction recovery industry rife with abuse, state investigators say

TRENTON, New Jersey – While most new businesses take up to two years to become profitable, and a quarter fail their first year, Nicholas DeSimone bucked those trends, big-time. The Mullica Hill businessman made $15 million in three years after opening his first addiction recovery center, according to the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation. […] The post Addiction recovery industry rife with abuse, state investigators say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TRENTON, NJ
Louisiana Illuminator

Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump demanding his testimony

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol sent a subpoena Friday to former President Donald Trump, demanding documents and testimony from the person the panel has said was central in orchestrating a plan to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in the insurrection.  The panel set a deadline […] The post Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump demanding his testimony appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

AT&T, Verizon internet service slower – but not cheaper – in New Orleans’ poor, Black neighborhoods

A couple of years into the pandemic, Shirley Neville had finally had enough of her crappy internet service. “It was just a headache,” said Neville, who lives in a middle-class neighborhood in New Orleans whose residents are almost all Black or Latino. “When I was getting ready to use my tablet for a meeting, it […] The post AT&T, Verizon internet service slower – but not cheaper – in New Orleans’ poor, Black neighborhoods appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency.  Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
VERMONT STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year

WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts, should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections.  Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in […] The post A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ILLINOIS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden

In this file photo from January 2020, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, leaves the Senate chamber during a brief recess during the impeachment trial proceedings at the U.S. Capitol. McConnell said odds are even for Republicans to regain control of Congress in the midterm elections. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy