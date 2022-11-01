A 38 year old Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, age 38, Columbus, Indiana, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.

