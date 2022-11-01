Read full article on original website
INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says
The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officers respond to a suspicious person call
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after Bedford Police officers received a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of 22nd and O streets on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The caller reported the male was walking up and down the road and sitting on people’s porches.
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after dispute over internet box
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
Indianapolis-area average gas prices jump back to over $4/gallon
According to data from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.06; that's about 16 cents higher than last week. WRTV saw several stations in Indianapolis selling gas at $4.29.
One in custody after vehicle pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The caller advised a male was fighting […]
wbiw.com
A violent attack during a domestic fight leads to a Bedford man’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the services station on Old State Road 37 after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they found a woman inside with a cut to her right temple, crying. The...
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom
MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
Current Publishing
Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters
A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
953wiki.com
Columbus Man Charged with Making False Complaint Against Trooper
A 38 year old Columbus man was recently charged with false reporting after making false allegations against an Indiana State Trooper. In September 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, began an investigation when Alan Parker, age 38, Columbus, Indiana, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by a neighbor, who was a 19 year veteran of the Indiana State Police. During the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper had given him a poisonous substance. He also accused the trooper of turning off his electricity and internet service, as well as looking through his windows and using power tools during the night to harass him.
WIBC.com
Experts Urge You To Get Screened For Lung Cancer
INDIANAPOLIS — Lung cancer is now the leading cause of all cancer deaths in the United States. Because lung cancer is particularly hard to diagnose until it’s in its late stages when symptoms develop, medical experts are urging you to get screened early to that it can be caught early.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
wbiw.com
Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
WISH-TV
Daylight saving time ending; learn how to adjust to time change
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend, daylight saving time ends. Moving the clocks back an hour can take a real toll on people’s health. In this segment, find some tips to help you adjust to the time change.
