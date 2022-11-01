Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wbiw.com
New mural unveiled in Nashville
NASHVILLE – The Brown County Community Foundation and the Brown County Pollinators group unveiled a new mural and pollinator park in October on its Van Buren Street property in Nashville. The mural on a large concrete retaining wall was created by Christina Hollering and features milkweed pollinators such as...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville gives location of Pleasant Street groundbreaking
Late Friday afternoon, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen gave the location of the upcoming Pleasant Street groundbreaking in his weekly Friday Five video posted to the city’s Facebook page. The Nov. 14 groundbreaking will take place at 4 p.m. near Maxwell’s Machinery at 17330 River Road. That’s south of State...
Current Publishing
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WRBI Radio
Jared Michael Lee-36 of Greensburg
Jared Michael Lee, 36, of Greensburg, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on January 7, 1986. in Seymour, Indiana the son of John Richard “Rick” Lee and Dana Marie (DeHart) Berg. He had resided in Greensburg, North Vernon and Bloomington. Jared had a big heart and was loved by many. He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed listening to music, cars and dirt biking. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dana and Christopher Berg of Bloomington; his father, Rick Lee of Westport; daughters, Jada Lee, Ashton Lee, Ava Lee and Lydia Lee; son, Layne Lee; sister, Kirsten Lee of Bloomington; grandparents, Jack and Ann Williams of Hayden and Betty Lee of Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Lee; aunts, Regina Maschino and Natalie Hulse; uncle, Rob Lee and a cousin, Chase Clark. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. According to his wishes, Jared will be cremated following the service.
Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis. The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.
'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
IU Health breaks ground on $300M expansion in Fishers
Indiana University Health broke ground Friday on its expansion of IU Health Saxony Hospital – soon to be IU Health Fishers. The $300 million investment will include a significant expansion of the IU Health Saxony Hospital campus and services. The planned expansion will add stand-alone outpatient physician office developments...
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
Columbus PD changes outside employment policy after WRTV investigation
The Columbus Police Department has changed its policy regarding administrative work hours following a WRTV Investigation that raised questions about officers working outside the department.
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road interchange for the future I-69 is expected to open partially next month. Crews are connecting the new and old roadways and shifted Southport Road west of State Road 37 over the weekend. Expect new Southport Road traffic signals at S.R. 37 access points, Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue to be turned on when the interchange opens partially. Work on the Carson Avenue bridge over I-465 continues with nighttime lane closures for crews to prepare the bridge deck for concrete.
WISH-TV
Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Wildlife at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Did you know the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while tucked inside the urban Town of Speedway, is home to at least 196 different plant species and 57 different animal species?. On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles will take you to the water, woods and beyond to highlight the wildlife that calls the Racing Capital of the World home.
AdWeek
WTHR Morning Anchor Carlos Diaz Leaving TV News and Moving to Florida
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WTHR morning anchor Carlos Diaz said he is leaving the Indianapolis NBC affiliate and moving to Florida. “My wife and I have...
Mold forces Hancock County Prosecutor out of office
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Prosecutor’s office staff will be scattered as the discovery of mold forced them out of their normal workspace. Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said Wednesday that the displacement comes after ongoing concerns over the years. The original portion of the building is almost 130 years old. Those concerns […]
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA approves new baseball, softball sectional assignments for 2023, 2024
The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments Friday in baseball and softball for the next two school years. The committee accepted the recommendations of the realignment committee which determined the sectional groups for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. The Baseball and Softball Realignment Committee...
Comments / 0