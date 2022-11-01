Read full article on original website
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
thecomeback.com
Travis Kelce admits he hates one NFL team
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was recently asked if he hates any other NFL franchises. He does, and the answer probably won’t surprise you very much given how much so many other people hate that team. Kelce, who has been making the rounds recently with brother...
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died
Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw's Troubling Suicide Remark
Terry Bradshaw is coming off a cancer battle, so the legendary NFL quarterback should be given some leeway when it comes to his on-air performance this season. However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made a pretty troubling remark on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw joked about a player committing suicide during FOX's...
Look: Nick Saban Takes Hard Fall After Getting Ran Into By Alabama Player
Nick Saban would prefer his players hit the LSU Tigers instead of their head coach tonight. Saban took a hard fall in the first quarter when he was ran into by his own player, Kool-Aid McKinstry. McKinstry didn't seem to realize he took out his own head coach as he...
Aaron Rodgers Getting Ripped For His Performance On Sunday
Aaron Rodgers' Sunday is off to a miserable start in Detroit. The Packers and Lions are tied 0-0 in the second quarter, and Rodgers is a major reason why. He's thrown not one, but two, interceptions in the end zone in the first 20 minutes of game action. The first...
Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
Breaking: College GameDay Announces Controversial Decision
ESPN's "College GameDay" has officially announced its decision for Week 11. College football fans aren't very happy. The college football pregame show will be heading to Austin for the Texas vs. TCU game. Most fans wanted to see ESPN's "College GameDay" head to Tulane for the Green Wave's contest against UCF.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Texans Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks
On Thursday night, the Houston Texans hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of teams heading in different directions. Before the game kicked off, Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks made the decision not to play in the game. The star wideout is reportedly unhappy with the team for not trading him ahead of the deadline.
Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On Kadarius Toney After Trade
It's been eight days since wide receiver Kadarius Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after 1.5 years with the New York Giants. But with the team set to play their first game since acquiring him, will Toney play this weekend?. The answer appears to be yes. Toney did...
Look: Rex Ryan's Unfortunate Outfit Is Going Viral Sunday
Rex Ryan was probably disgusted with himself during Sunday's edition of NFL Countdown. Ryan, who coached for the New York Jets from 2009-14 and the Buffalo Bills from 2015-16, dressed up as Bill Belichick during the show. It came after he picked the Jets to "stomp" the Patriots last week but instead, the opposite happened.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'The Next Peyton Manning', Says Falcons DC Dean Pees
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to go over .500 for the first time since 2017, but it will be a tall task this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The Chargers boast one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in third-year pro Justin Herbert, who drew heaps of praise from Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.
Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team
The head coach explained the timeline for when he expects the wide receiver to return.
