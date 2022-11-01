ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s office: Dorchester Co. man arrested on child sex crimes dating back 20 years

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest of a man facing child sex crimes dating to the late 1990s.

Eddie Lee Morris (77, of Branchville) was arrested Thursday by DCSO detectives and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a news release.

Deputies said Morris’ charges go back to “approximately 1998 or 1999 when the victim was a small child.”

Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say

According to a report, the victim told deputies that she was staying with Morris, her godfather, at a Branchville residence after her mother passed away during childbirth in 1998; she was four years old at the time.

The incidents took place while the victim was staying with Morris and his wife.

The investigation also revealed another similar incident that happened outside of South Carolina.

DCSO is asking the public to come forward if they have more information on this incident or other incidents. Any victims of this type of crime are also encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 832-0350.

