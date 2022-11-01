Federal, state and local law enforcement partners from across the United States executed a nationwide, coordinated takedown Wednesday of leaders and associates of a national network of thieves, dealers and processors for their roles in conspiracies involving stolen catalytic converters sold to a metal refinery for tens of millions of dollars. 21 individuals in five states have been arrested. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office teamed with the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau and the Sleepy Eye Police Department to execute multiple search warrants in Brown County and arrested John Charles Kotten without incident. He is facing state charges of stolen property when two stolen vehicles were discovered at a federal search warrant location where he was present. Kotten is in the Brown County Jail awaiting court. Sheriff Jason Seidl says that the investigation, search warrants and arrests made locally and in Minnesota will greatly impact the number of catalytic converter thefts we see in the area. Seidl says it is still an active case on the federal level.

BROWN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO