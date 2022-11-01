ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips

Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
PAOLI, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers

Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest: The Nashville House

You don’t have to go to Tennessee for a taste of Nashville!. Hit the road to The Nashville House in Brown County. We’re making the trip worth your while with a half-off discount on a $50 gift card. Click the link to get the card for just $25.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newsfromthestates.com

Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating

Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE

