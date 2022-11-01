Read full article on original website
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will perform their grandparents’ songs at Mitchell Opera House on Nov. 12
MITCHELL – Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, and Tre Twitty, Conway Twitty’s grandson, will be performing live country music at the historic Mitchell Opera House on November 12th at 7:00 p.m. They will be performing a variety of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty songs as a tribute...
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
This Charming Town Is Hidden In Indiana’s Countryside & Has An Adorable Antique Village
There's a unique allure about small towns in the United States, especially in the sweeping Midwestern, and if you’re looking for a low-key escape from real life, the quaint town of Nashville, IN, might be the ideal destination. Here, you’re most likely to experience all the magical countryside vibes...
Be Our Guest: The Nashville House
You don’t have to go to Tennessee for a taste of Nashville!. Hit the road to The Nashville House in Brown County. We’re making the trip worth your while with a half-off discount on a $50 gift card. Click the link to get the card for just $25.
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey
Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey, the son of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey, discussed the experience of playing at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
'She's my personal shero' | Indianapolis nurse who saved her father's life celebrates wedding day
INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Rucker gets emotional when he thinks about the day his daughter saved his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest incident in 2021. His daughter, Sydni, is a family nurse practitioner. She jumped in and performed CPR. "I'm very appreciative of her. She's my personal shero,"...
Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
7-year-old boy hit by minivan while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
