BBC
US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight
Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
America’s housing dream is broken
Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. A little over a decade ago, the dominant narrative about the housing market was that Millennials simply weren’t buying. They were either too cheap, lazy, or itinerant to commit to something as weighty as a mortgage.
Fact check: Biden's midterms message includes false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden has been back on the campaign trail, traveling in October and early November to deliver his pitch for electing Democrats in the midterm elections on Tuesday.
New York judge assigns monitor to oversee Trump Organization’s financial statements
CNN — A New York state judge on Thursday imposed a monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements after the New York attorney general’s office asked for added oversight to stop what they allege is a decade-long fraud conducted by former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children.
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Biden was 'expressing solidarity' when he said 'we're going to free Iran,' White House says
President Joe Biden was "expressing solidarity" with protesters when he said at a campaign event late Thursday that "we're going to free Iran," a White House spokesman clarified on Friday.
Hong Kong says it's back open for business. Will the world buy it?
At a glitzy finance summit in Hong Kong this week, the city's leader triumphantly told a room packed with top Wall Street executives that the Asian hub was back in business. "The worst is behind us," he declared.
getnews.info
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
Airbnb expects holiday-quarter bookings to moderate; shares fall
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc forecast holiday-quarter revenue that could fall short of market expectations, saying a strong dollar had started to pressure its business and bookings would moderate, sending its shares down 7% after the bell.
The 10 best credit cards of November 2022
If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
UK services slump at fastest pace since early 2021 - PMI
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The biggest downturn since January 2021 hit British services companies last month, although it was not as severe as first estimated, according to a business survey that underlined the tough times ahead for the economy.
Yellen to travel to India, G20 summit as forum struggles with Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to India and the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia next week to bolster U.S.-India economic ties and to try to overcome G20 divisions prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine, the Treasury said on Friday.
Cash is king: The best cash back credit cards
Put one of the best cash back credit cards in your purse or wallet and make sure you're earning bonus cash back in all the places you shop the most every day.
Why is the Powerball prize at a record? Thank Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
One of the reasons for the record $1.6 billion jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday night is something you wouldn't expect -- the recent run of steep interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
German industrial orders drop in Sept as foreign demand dives
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell by more than expected in September as foreign demand slumped, putting Europe's largest economy on course for recession, data showed on Friday.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Last call to voters: Take charge, line up, act by Tuesday
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Turnout. It’s all about turnout. That was the expectation months ago and it’s still the holy grail for both major...
China pledges high-tech support for climate, environmental problems
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China will seek high-tech solutions to resolve its complex environmental challenges and make use of innovations in big data, biotech and artificial intelligence to tackle pollution, habitat loss and climate change, it said on Wednesday.
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. DoorDash anticipates the trajectory to continue the rest of this year. The company said it expects gross order volumes — which were up 30% to $13.5 billion in the third quarter — will hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter. That would also beat Wall Street’s forecast of $13.7 billion. DoorDash’s shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday.
