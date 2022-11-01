ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US jobs growth solid but slowing amid inflation fight

Jobs growth in the US is continuing at a solid, though slowing pace, despite rising prices and higher borrowing costs weighing on the economy. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%, the US Labor Department said on Friday. The news comes as the...
America’s housing dream is broken

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. A little over a decade ago, the dominant narrative about the housing market was that Millennials simply weren’t buying. They were either too cheap, lazy, or itinerant to commit to something as weighty as a mortgage.
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations

America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
The 10 best credit cards of November 2022

If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
UK services slump at fastest pace since early 2021 - PMI

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The biggest downturn since January 2021 hit British services companies last month, although it was not as severe as first estimated, according to a business survey that underlined the tough times ahead for the economy.
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3

DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. DoorDash anticipates the trajectory to continue the rest of this year. The company said it expects gross order volumes — which were up 30% to $13.5 billion in the third quarter — will hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter. That would also beat Wall Street’s forecast of $13.7 billion. DoorDash’s shares jumped more than 8% in after-hours trading Thursday.
