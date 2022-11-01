House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband was released from a hospital Thursday following last week's attack at their San Francisco home. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO