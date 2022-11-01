ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Paul Pelosi Released From Hospital Following Attack at San Francisco Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband was released from a hospital Thursday following last week's attack at their San Francisco home. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC New York

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Are Secretly Married

A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy