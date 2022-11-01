Read full article on original website
Killer Couple: Triggerman, Getaway Driver's Roles Revealed in JFK Airport Agent's Murder
Plenty of questions remain months after a pair of alleged killers were picked up by police in the May killing of a longtime TSA worker gunned down blocks from his home -- but a new indictment shared by prosecutors starts to shed light on the couple's action taken that night.
Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape Could Be Deported After Release From Custody, DHS Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, lodged an "immigration detainer" on 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, DHS told CNBC. Records show...
Paul Pelosi Released From Hospital Following Attack at San Francisco Home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband was released from a hospital Thursday following last week's attack at their San Francisco home. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Are Secretly Married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
