WANE-TV
Area colleges compete in run to ‘crush hunger’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – College students are competing Saturday morning in a race where the goal is not only to cross the finish line, but to collect donations for a food drive. Donations are being collected for Community Harvest Food Bank at the annual 5k Fun Run to...
WANE-TV
Sweetwater to host job fair to fill around 100 positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is hosting a job fair Nov. 9 in an attempt to fill approximately 100 shipping specialist positions. The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Impact Center. The starting pay for...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
WANE-TV
Allen County commissioners view concept design of potential new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Inmates will live in a 250-bed, a 1-or-2-story pod with easier access to medical and dental treatment, the kitchen, and the heartbeat of a jail – the intake, release, and processing center. That was part of a jail concept presented Friday at the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne still needs more crossing guards: apply
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crossing guards are still needed across Fort Wayne, and the city is now hiring. The Fort Wayne Police Department said Thursday it was hiring adult crossing guards for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Pay is $13.73 an hour. Here are the requirements:. Must be at...
WANE-TV
Christkindlmarkt returns on Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend, you can enjoy German holiday traditions while shopping from local vendors at Christkindlmarkt. Learn more about the market and its offerings in the interview above. Christkindlmarkt is on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. unti 3 p.m. Saint Nikolaus will be available...
WANE-TV
INDOT adds livestream feeds to spots along I-69, I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to its existing traffic cameras, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) now offers livestream feeds that show video of traffic with minimal delay on major highways across Indiana. In the Fort Wayne area, INDOT offers over two dozen livestream feeds and traffic...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Attorney says mayor’s sentencing move legal, but difficult without knowledge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Allen County Magistrate Steven Godfrey sentenced Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday to a one year suspended jail sentence, a 90 day suspended license with credit for 25 days served, and ordered him to pay court fees and $3,100 in restitution. However, sentencing was supposed to take place this coming Monday.
WANE-TV
Proposed subdivision in southwest Fort Wayne to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres
A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of West Hamilton and Aboite Center roads. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne resident concerned Southeast grocery store will enhance racial inequity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When the City announced their plan to build a grocery store in Southeast Fort Wayne, a lot of people were excited. It would change the area’s status as a food desert. As they get further into the planning process, however, racial equity advocate Ty...
Cockfighting operation shut down in Indiana: Humane Society
At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
cbs4indy.com
Cockfighting ring rooted in Burmese culture: Court docs
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some nights, cars and trucks would line the road leading to the five-acre compound of barns and outbuildings waiting to pull inside. Events were advertised on Facebook, and most of those vehicles came from north of downtown Ossian and Fort Wayne, with the drivers paying several gatekeepers who usually sat at the entrance of a fence admission before entering.
WANE-TV
YLNI opens doors for winter market in new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Farmers Market kicks off its winter season Saturday at a new spot in Fort Wayne. You can now find local vendors at the Olde East End Building, 1501 E Berry St., in the spot that was formerly Picker’s Dream. The winter market was previously held at the headquarters for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.
WANE-TV
The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WANE-TV
LC Nature Park celebrates National Bison Day
ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Spend Saturday afternoon celebrating National Bison Day at LC Nature Park. The afternoon includes activities themed around the animal, like Bison Bingo and Pin the Tail on the Bison. A speaker will discuss more about the nationally-recognized day, as well as what’s going on at the park. You can also walk the trails, hop on a wagon tour, roast s’mores around a fire pit and listen to a live band.
WANE-TV
Councilman Arp requests police footage from Mayor Henry’s crash after Henry’s sentencing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge sentenced Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Thursday afternoon regarding his OWI case that resulted in a car crash in October. The judge accepted the parameters set in the plea agreement, which required Mayor Henry to $3,166 in restitution. Mayor Henry also had...
WANE-TV
Meet thousands of dogs at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 4,000 dogs are being shown this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show. Over 170 breeds are represented in the show, which started Thursday. Visit the dogs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and and Sunday.
WANE-TV
Wabash hosts inaugural ‘Flannel Fest’ alongside other events
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. always hosts Wabash First Friday, which consists of various activities during the first Friday of each month. For the November edition of First Friday, Downtown Wabash hosted its first-ever “Flannel Fest” where guests are encouraged to come out wearing their best flannel.
WANE-TV
More than 500 still without power after strong winds sweep through northeast Indiana
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 500 Indiana Michigan Power customers in Allen County were without power Sunday morning after high winds swept through the area, according to the I&M outage map. The company said power is expected to be restored in the Fort Wayne area by 10...
