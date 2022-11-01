ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

Area colleges compete in run to ‘crush hunger’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – College students are competing Saturday morning in a race where the goal is not only to cross the finish line, but to collect donations for a food drive. Donations are being collected for Community Harvest Food Bank at the annual 5k Fun Run to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweetwater to host job fair to fill around 100 positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater is hosting a job fair Nov. 9 in an attempt to fill approximately 100 shipping specialist positions. The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Impact Center. The starting pay for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne still needs more crossing guards: apply

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crossing guards are still needed across Fort Wayne, and the city is now hiring. The Fort Wayne Police Department said Thursday it was hiring adult crossing guards for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Pay is $13.73 an hour. Here are the requirements:. Must be at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Christkindlmarkt returns on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend, you can enjoy German holiday traditions while shopping from local vendors at Christkindlmarkt. Learn more about the market and its offerings in the interview above. Christkindlmarkt is on Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. unti 3 p.m. Saint Nikolaus will be available...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

INDOT adds livestream feeds to spots along I-69, I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to its existing traffic cameras, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) now offers livestream feeds that show video of traffic with minimal delay on major highways across Indiana. In the Fort Wayne area, INDOT offers over two dozen livestream feeds and traffic...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Attorney says mayor’s sentencing move legal, but difficult without knowledge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Allen County Magistrate Steven Godfrey sentenced Mayor Tom Henry on Thursday to a one year suspended jail sentence, a 90 day suspended license with credit for 25 days served, and ordered him to pay court fees and $3,100 in restitution. However, sentencing was supposed to take place this coming Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cockfighting ring rooted in Burmese culture: Court docs

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some nights, cars and trucks would line the road leading to the five-acre compound of barns and outbuildings waiting to pull inside. Events were advertised on Facebook, and most of those vehicles came from north of downtown Ossian and Fort Wayne, with the drivers paying several gatekeepers who usually sat at the entrance of a fence admission before entering.
OSSIAN, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI opens doors for winter market in new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Farmers Market kicks off its winter season Saturday at a new spot in Fort Wayne. You can now find local vendors at the Olde East End Building, 1501 E Berry St., in the spot that was formerly Picker’s Dream. The winter market was previously held at the headquarters for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

LC Nature Park celebrates National Bison Day

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Spend Saturday afternoon celebrating National Bison Day at LC Nature Park. The afternoon includes activities themed around the animal, like Bison Bingo and Pin the Tail on the Bison. A speaker will discuss more about the nationally-recognized day, as well as what’s going on at the park. You can also walk the trails, hop on a wagon tour, roast s’mores around a fire pit and listen to a live band.
ROANOKE, IN
WANE-TV

Meet thousands of dogs at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 4,000 dogs are being shown this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show. Over 170 breeds are represented in the show, which started Thursday. Visit the dogs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and and Sunday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Wabash hosts inaugural ‘Flannel Fest’ alongside other events

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. always hosts Wabash First Friday, which consists of various activities during the first Friday of each month. For the November edition of First Friday, Downtown Wabash hosted its first-ever “Flannel Fest” where guests are encouraged to come out wearing their best flannel.
WABASH, IN

