KCBD
Cold wind and other South Plains weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong weather system, centered north of the South Plains, will bring light rain showers, a lot of wind, and a very cold night, to the KCBD viewing area. Early morning thunderstorms, now east of our area, produced brief heavy rainfall at a few locations near...
KCBD
A few isolated storms tonight followed by cool and windy conditions tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front moving through the area will produce a few showers/storms late tonight, some of which could become severe. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible for the northeastern portion of the South Plains. Although most of us will remain dry, a few storms...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning. A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced. While staying at a halfway house, he got into a car and left. While on the run,...
KCBD
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
KCBD
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
KCBD
University Avenue lane closures begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be performing underground utility work on University Avenue starting Monday. The work is anticipated to take three days to complete, weather permitting. Two southbound lanes will be closed, starting at 82nd Street, in order for workers to safely perform the work.
KCBD
Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business. Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community. “It’s...
KCBD
One injured in crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Slide Road near South Loop 289. LPD received the call around 5:20 p.m. They could not confirm if the injured person has been taken to the hospital. The flow of traffic...
KCBD
Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter. After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24 Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was...
everythinglubbock.com
Thursday morning crash turned fatal, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dwayne Smart, 64, a passenger of a bank armored vehicle involved in a crash Thursday morning in the 400 block of Texas Avenue, died from his injuries, a press release from Lubbock Police Department said. The press release said Vasile Mustata, 20, was driving an SUV...
KCBD
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
KCBD
Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lab results show 4 out of 10 pills seized in Lubbock contain fatal dose of fentanyl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has confirmed at least one non-fatal Fentanyl overdose has occurred at a Lubbock area school. The City of Lubbock Health Department said it does not have details on the incident and is working to learn more about overdoses in the community. Trying...
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
Siri murder in Lubbock tied to shell casings found in car
EverythingLubbock.com obtained an arrest warrant Friday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the murder of Domingo Siri.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Loo loves strangers and is motivated by food. He also does great with other dogs and would love a playmate at home. Loo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LPD reveals name, new details in crash with box truck in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday provided an update on a Wednesday evening crash that left one person with serious injuries. According to a press release, police were called at 7:31 p.m. to the west bound access lanes near the 4900 block of South Loop 289. Police said Anthony Deleon, 30, was […]
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
