Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Cold wind and other South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong weather system, centered north of the South Plains, will bring light rain showers, a lot of wind, and a very cold night, to the KCBD viewing area. Early morning thunderstorms, now east of our area, produced brief heavy rainfall at a few locations near...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

University Avenue lane closures begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be performing underground utility work on University Avenue starting Monday. The work is anticipated to take three days to complete, weather permitting. Two southbound lanes will be closed, starting at 82nd Street, in order for workers to safely perform the work.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business. Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community. “It’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One injured in crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Slide Road near South Loop 289. LPD received the call around 5:20 p.m. They could not confirm if the injured person has been taken to the hospital. The flow of traffic...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to No. 7 TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Red Raider QB Behren Morton was injured during the 2nd quarter. After trailing behind, TCU pulled forward for the win in the 4th quarter. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24 Singer-rapper Aaron Carter was...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Thursday morning crash turned fatal, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dwayne Smart, 64, a passenger of a bank armored vehicle involved in a crash Thursday morning in the 400 block of Texas Avenue, died from his injuries, a press release from Lubbock Police Department said. The press release said Vasile Mustata, 20, was driving an SUV...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?

With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Loo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Loo loves strangers and is motivated by food. He also does great with other dogs and would love a playmate at home. Loo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX

