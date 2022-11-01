ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outgoing Charter CEO Tom Rutledge Says in an Exclusive CNBC Interview That There's ‘Pain to Come' as Linear TV Gives Way to Streaming

Tom Rutledge will step down as Charter's CEO on Dec. 1. Rutledge says he expects wireless and cable assets to eventually be merged in this country. Despite broadband growth deceleration, Rutledge said he thinks broadband growth for Charter can return to pre-pandemic levels. Charter Communications Chief Executive Officer Tom Rutledge...
Shonda Rhimes Is Among the Creators Unhappy With Netflix's Mid-Video Ads, Sources Say

Shonda Rhimes, the high-powered producer behind "Bridgerton," is among creators who have told Netflix they feel midroll advertising disrupts their storytelling, sources say. Intrepid Pictures, which makes films and series such as "The Haunting of Hill House," has also expressed displeasure with the concept, sources say. Netflix has told creators...
Coinbase Reports Better-Than-Expected User Numbers Even as Third-Quarter Revenue Plunges

Coinbase reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The company's stock has been pounded this year amid the so-called crypto winter. Coinbase has been losing monthly users. Coinbase reported user numbers that topped analysts' estimates even as third-quarter revenue missed estimates and the cryptocurrency exchange had a wider-than-expected loss....
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast

Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works

From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Get Ready to ‘Pounce' When the Market Is Oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now." Cano Health Inc: "I think it's...
When Companies Appoint Black CEOs, Their Market Caps Jump by 3.1%—Here's Why, New Study Says

When researchers from the University of Georgia and Stevens Institute of Technology sat down to analyze thousands of CEO appointments from 2001 to 2020, they found something potentially surprising. On average, firms appointing Black chief executives on average saw their market capitalization jump 3.1% within three days of the announcement,...

