Read full article on original website
Related
Following daughter’s death, Louisiana family warns about dangers of fentanyl
15-year-old Breonna Poindexter died from a suspected fentanyl overdose, after her family says she took a pill from a friend, not knowing what it really was.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish searching for kids accused of detonating device in mailbox
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Deputies are searching for a group of kids in Jefferson Parish accused of detonating a device inside a mailbox on Halloween night. The sheriff's office released a video of an explosive that went off along Ormond Place in River Ridge. Shrapnel was found more than 60 feet away.
SCAM ALERT: Viral social media post targets Chalmette
CHALMETTE, La. — It all started with a post on Instagram of a man in the hospital. The caption read, "Help needed identifying this gentleman who was mugged, stabbed and left for dead on the roadside in Chalmette. He is in a coma right now and the deputies are not able to identify him. Let's bump this post so it may reach his family and friends."
WWL-TV
Shingle thieves strike again
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
Louisiana football game murder investigation “far from over,” according to police
According to the Bogalusa Police Department, police issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Lakendall Travon Brown, 18-year-old Jordan Smith, Jr., and 27-year-old Jerome Wilson.
WWL-TV
Juvenile offender sent to death row: 'They couldn't find somewhere to put him'
NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
16-Year-Old Forced at Gunpoint Into a Freezer at Louisiana McDonald's
A terrifying event for Tenia Hill, a 16-year-old working at McDonald's.
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
NOLA.com
Before the addiction, the abuse and the 'suicide by cops,' family remembers a loving dad
The Hammond man who police say strapped an explosive device to himself and fired a gun, causing officers to fatally shoot him, told his family that he wanted to commit "suicide by cops" and would "have some fun with the police with his AR-15" if law enforcement was contacted to respond to reported domestic abuse, court documents say.
fox8live.com
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
18-Year-Old M’kya Arnold Killed In A Fatal Crash In Terrytown (Terrytown, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Behrman Highway in Terrytown around 7 p.m. The victim was identified as 18-year-old M’kya Arnold. State police reported Candace Davey, 71, of New Orleans, was driving north in the left lane of the highway when Arnold was waiting in the center turning lane waiting to turn onto Nova Street.
JP Sheriff’s office wants to question group of individuals in video of River Ridge explosion
On Halloween night, a mailbox exploded-- sending shrapnel as far as 60 feet away.
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It took a jury a little more than an hour Wednesday to convict a New Orleans man of murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Jurors determined that Terrance Martin, 33, shot Latoya Marsha Jones in her home in Prichard in September 2019. “That’s...
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
Masked alien is one of two robbers of Mandeville biz
One wore an alien mask and the other, something closer to a ski mask, according to police.
NOPD makes swift arrest in Desire neighborhood shooting Wednesday
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway after a man was shot in the area.
theadvocate.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
Cops: 71-year-old driver hits 18-year-old's car, teen dies
Authorities say an elderly driver in Terrytown veered out of her lane and hit another car, causing a train reaction that left a teen driver dead Wednesday night.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man convicted of revenge killing sentenced to life in prison
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Alexander to life in prison for killing 29-year-old Idrick Brister in 2018 in what was described as a jealous rage. “You acted out of jealously, rage and anger,” Artina Ellsworth, Brister’s sister, wrote in a letter that was read...
Chalmette traffic stop lands Harvey man in prison on several drug and weapon charges
Deputies say Williams struck a St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office unit while refusing to stop.
Comments / 1