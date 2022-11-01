CHALMETTE, La. — It all started with a post on Instagram of a man in the hospital. The caption read, "Help needed identifying this gentleman who was mugged, stabbed and left for dead on the roadside in Chalmette. He is in a coma right now and the deputies are not able to identify him. Let's bump this post so it may reach his family and friends."

