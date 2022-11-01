ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCAM ALERT: Viral social media post targets Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. — It all started with a post on Instagram of a man in the hospital. The caption read, "Help needed identifying this gentleman who was mugged, stabbed and left for dead on the roadside in Chalmette. He is in a coma right now and the deputies are not able to identify him. Let's bump this post so it may reach his family and friends."
Shingle thieves strike again

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
Juvenile offender sent to death row: 'They couldn't find somewhere to put him'

NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow throughout the school. In a statement from Principal Deanna Reddick says:. “We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of our beloved 7th grade history teacher, Courtez Hall. This...
