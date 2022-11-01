Read full article on original website
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
click orlando
Mortgage consultant Conrado Martinez demystifies the financial world
ORLANDO, Fla. – At this point in human history, the laws, rules and regulations surrounding what goes on in a financial firm are plentiful and nonintuitive to the point that the uninitiated need a guiding hand before their fiscal dreams can possibly land. This week, on the Season Two...
click orlando
Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
brevardtimes.com
11/2/2022 Winning Powerball Numbers For Last Night
KISSIMMEE, Florida – The winning numbers for the Wednesday, November 2, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion are 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 with Powerplay 2X. Did Anyone Win POWERBALL?. No one matched all of last night’s POWERBALL numbers which means that the next...
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 From Lottery Scratch-Off Win After 7-Eleven Stop
A Florida man found 1,000,000 reasons to celebrate after a stop at 7-Eleven and choosing a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announces that Frankie Angrum, 39, of Winter Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters
click orlando
Turnout increasing in some Central Florida counties as early voting set to end
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early voting is ending in Central Florida and Supervisor of Elections are reporting low turnouts thus far, but say they are hopeful more people are headed to the polls come election day. Chris Anderson, Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections said, “You have to get out and...
businessobserverfl.com
Theme park lays off more than 500 who'll transition to positions with new vendor
Legoland Florida Resort is eliminating 519 jobs as it transitions food and beverage services in January to Aramark Corp., which will take the affected employees on. The Polk County resort disclosed the move in a letter posted to the state’s WARN database Nov. 3. According to the letter sent...
click orlando
Ocoee events this weekend commemorate Election Day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee is hosting several events this weekend to remember 102 years since the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and its victims. On Nov. 2, 1920, Black residents in Ocoee were attacked by a white mob to prevent them from voting. Dozens of Black residents were killed, including July Perry, who was lynched for trying to register Black voters, and Moses Norman, who was killed while trying to vote.
Food Beast
This Puerto Rican Sushi Spot Wraps Their Rolls In Mofongo
A sushi pop-up restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida, is bringing together Japanese and Puerto Rican flavors with some special mofongo-crusted Puerto Rican sushi rolls. Foodbeast correspondent El Foodie Boricua captured some of these beauties coming to life in the video above. The spot making these happen is Sushi Bosu, which has been running out of Grillers Puerto Rico in Kissimmee for the last couple of years.
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Monday’s $1B Powerball jackpot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update: It’s time to check your ticket for tonight’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning Powerball numbers tonight are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball number 13. Are you the lucky winner?. Read our previous story below:. People are hoping luck is on...
Lettuce sold in Florida recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A Florida farming company has issued a voluntary recall of certain lettuce products over potential lettuce contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
click orlando
Hopping good time: Orlando beer event brings over 200 varieties to Festival Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – Lagers, ales, stouts, pilsners — you name it and the Orlando Beer Festival will provide. The festival will have people hopping for joy at Festival Park on Saturday, Nov. 12. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a...
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
