Hawaii State

Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead

Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
Forecast: Spotty downpours today with breezy winds, drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy east-southeast winds will continue through Saturday, becoming easterly on Sunday. An area of moisture will continue to produce some locally heavy showers over east Maui and windward Big Island. Otherwise, scattered showers with a few brief downpours are expected into Saturday as an upper level low lingers north of the islands.
Hawaii News Now - JR

Heavy pockets of rain is possible tonight into Friday morning for the eastern end of the state. Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Hawaii News Now - JR.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Report: Hawaii’s vehicle market still down, but 2023 expected to be better

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars are a key economic indicator. A new report released Friday morning looks at the health of Hawaii’s vehicle market. The new Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that the problems we’ve had all throughout the pandemic are still plaguing the market. Supply chain issues are squeezing...
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
Fishermen worry about state’s plan to regulate designated marine areas

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
HNN News Brief (Nov. 4, 2022)

New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
‘Next generation 911’: MPD launches new technology aimed at saving lives

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oftentimes when people call 911, they are not in a safe place to talk. That’s why the Maui Police Department has launched new technology this week to help bridge that gap. “Domestic violence calls, everything will be silent, right? But if they let us go into...
Here's how your ballot gets counted for the general election

