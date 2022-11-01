Two charged after woman shot, robbed in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Two men face felony charges after a woman was shot and robbed a few weeks ago in Granite City.

Prosecutors have charged St. Louis residents Semaj J. Bass, 20, and Brian L. Doss Jr., 19, with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery in the investigation.

The case dates back to Sept. 29. Investigators say the victim was walking in the area of Grand Avenue and State Street when a gunshot struck her in the back. According to the indictment, Bass and Doss demanded her property, taking off with a cell phone and purse.

Police later used license plate data to track the vehicle back to St. Louis. Bass and Doss are jailed in Madison County on $300,000 bonds.

