Two charged after woman shot, robbed in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Two men face felony charges after a woman was shot and robbed a few weeks ago in Granite City.
Prosecutors have charged St. Louis residents Semaj J. Bass, 20, and Brian L. Doss Jr., 19, with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery in the investigation.
The case dates back to Sept. 29. Investigators say the victim was walking in the area of Grand Avenue and State Street when a gunshot struck her in the back. According to the indictment, Bass and Doss demanded her property, taking off with a cell phone and purse.
Police later used license plate data to track the vehicle back to St. Louis. Bass and Doss are jailed in Madison County on $300,000 bonds.
