CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 — the largest intermission deficit in franchise history — before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team’s previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss. “I really can’t pinpoint what happened,” said interim Carolina coach Steve Wilks, who took over when Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting them ready.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO