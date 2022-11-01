ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 — the largest intermission deficit in franchise history — before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team’s previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss. “I really can’t pinpoint what happened,” said interim Carolina coach Steve Wilks, who took over when Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting them ready.”
The Associated Press

Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday. Dicker also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left, tying the game at 17. The rookie from Texas was signed to the practice squad Thursday and activated Sunday in place of injured Dustin Hopkins. This was only Dicker’s second NFL game — he also made a late, go-ahead kick for the Philadelphia Eagles as an injury replacement in Week 5. “We’re going to set the NFL record for game balls to a kicker,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “That’s three.”
