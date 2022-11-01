Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
We Found Out Where Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Goes for Kansas City BBQ
One of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Football League, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been on the receiving end of seven of Patrick Mahomes’s league-leading 20 touchdown passes this season and the chemistry between the two All-Pro playmakers is a huge reason why Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 5-2.
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 — the largest intermission deficit in franchise history — before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team’s previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss. “I really can’t pinpoint what happened,” said interim Carolina coach Steve Wilks, who took over when Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting them ready.”
Patriots fans enjoy unusually warm November game at Foxborough
Sunday marked Week 9 of the NFL season and the New England Patriots faced off at home against the Indianapolis Colts, dominating the Colts 26-3.
Lil Wayne declares Packers' season over, says team should've traded Aaron Rodgers
Lil Wayne's frustrations with the Green Bay Packers boiled over on Sunday following their loss to the Detroit Lions. He tweeted some harsh criticism.
Chicago Bears football: Team falls to Dolphins after making big moves ahead of trade deadline
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
Frank Reich blames himself for Colts' offensive collapse: 'I have to do a better job'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Colts offense has collapsed in on this season, spiraling with every effort to find answers for a unit that has been one of the NFL’s worst. Indianapolis has made an ever-increasing stream of changes, trying to get it fixed. ...
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday. Dicker also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left, tying the game at 17. The rookie from Texas was signed to the practice squad Thursday and activated Sunday in place of injured Dustin Hopkins. This was only Dicker’s second NFL game — he also made a late, go-ahead kick for the Philadelphia Eagles as an injury replacement in Week 5. “We’re going to set the NFL record for game balls to a kicker,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “That’s three.”
Comments / 0