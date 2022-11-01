How Migos are related to each other: Takeoff's relationships with Quavo and Offset explained.

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

The popular rap group Migos consists of three relatives.

Quavo formed the group alongside his nephew Takeoff and cousin Offset in 2008.

Takeoff was shot dead on November 1 at the age of 28.

Migos members Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset are all directly related to each other.

The rap trio began in 2008 when Quavo — real name Quavious Marshall — formed the group with his nephew Takeoff and his cousin Offset. The rap group was originally called Polo Club but changed its name to Migos by the time they released their debut mixtape, "Juug Season," in 2011.

Many fans thought their name was inspired by the Spanish word "amigos," meaning friends . However, during an interview with Hot 97 in 2013, Quavo and Takeoff explained the name had more meaning to the area they grew up in.

"We always ran together on the North side, as Migos, as boys," they said. "But actually, it's the hub of drugs out there, so everything that comes to Georgia got to touch Gwinnett [County] first, so we just call it Migos."

While Migos has not officially split, fans speculated there was tension within the group when they canceled their performance at the 2022 Governors Ball.

Quavo and Takeoff continued as a duo, releasing their latest album, "Only Built for Infinity Links," last month. Meanwhile, Offset — real name Kiari Cephus — has announced that he is releasing his own solo album in November.

Before the band could reconcile, Takeoff — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball — was shot dead in Houston, Texas, at the age of 28.

Houston Police Department said on November 1 that officers had responded to reports of a shooting at 1200 Polk, the address of 810 Billiards & Bowling, at around 2:30 a.m.

A representative confirmed to the Associated Press that Takeoff had died in the shooting. The police department also confirmed that Quavo was among the guests at a private party where the shooting took place.

Insider has reached out to representatives for Takeoff and Migos for comment.