WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields’ record-setting rushing day and 4 TDs — ‘a huge step’ — lessen the sting of the Chicago Bears’ latest loss

Truth be told, Justin Fields wanted to throw the ball to Darnell Mooney. That’s where the Chicago Bears quarterback was looking on third-and-5 in the third quarter Sunday. Against a zone look, Fields thought he had Mooney breaking open over the middle. But just as Fields was about to pull the trigger, Mooney turned in a different direction. Fields pulled the ball back. “At that point,” he said, ...
CHICAGO, IL

