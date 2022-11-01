Truth be told, Justin Fields wanted to throw the ball to Darnell Mooney. That’s where the Chicago Bears quarterback was looking on third-and-5 in the third quarter Sunday. Against a zone look, Fields thought he had Mooney breaking open over the middle. But just as Fields was about to pull the trigger, Mooney turned in a different direction. Fields pulled the ball back. “At that point,” he said, ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO