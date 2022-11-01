Read full article on original website
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
Davante Adams was the last player in the visiting locker room after the Raiders’ 27-20 loss to Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday. He slowly gathered his things, slipping into a pair of Dior x Jordan Low Tops before interviewing with media for roughly 10 minutes. Adams talked his way through...
Tom Brady led yet another comeback win in the closing seconds against the Rams, who have now dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Truth be told, Justin Fields wanted to throw the ball to Darnell Mooney. That’s where the Chicago Bears quarterback was looking on third-and-5 in the third quarter Sunday. Against a zone look, Fields thought he had Mooney breaking open over the middle. But just as Fields was about to pull the trigger, Mooney turned in a different direction. Fields pulled the ball back. “At that point,” he said, ...
The Jets' defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
