The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Dodgers: 3 Players LA Should Look to Trade This Offseason
With the Dodgers' upcoming roster crunch, it would make sense for the team to move a few guys who are taking up space and don't have a future in L.A.
Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout
No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign
The Boston Red Sox have five players on expiring contracts and a few more expected to opt out of their current deals. Of the group, two are priorities.
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox are linked to a premier free agent that could aid one of their biggest weaknesses from a season ago, there lack of power hitting.
